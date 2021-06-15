WESTERLY — The refinancing of debt associated with the construction of Westerly Middle School has been finalized and will reap more than $2 million in savings that will be used to finance other projects in the school district's facilities.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney announced the refinancing of $11.2 million in Rhode Island Health and Educational Bond Corp. school bonds in a news release issued Friday. Due to "near-historic low interest rates" the refinancing resulted in significant debt service savings to be realized beginning July 1, according to the release.
Rooney called the refinance a "true home run" for both the town and the school district. The refinance knocked about $2 million off what was owed for the middle school. The $2 million will be used to pay off a new bond to replace the Dunn's Corners School roof, which is estimated to cost about $850,000; heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at three schools; plumbing work at Westerly High School's Babcock Hall; and a floor-replacement project Dunn's Corners School.
Voters approved borrowing up to $2 million for the school projects in May. The projects are approved by the state Department of Education and are eligible for 35% school construction aid reimbursement.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau also lauded the move and expressed appreciation to Rooney, municipal Director of Finance Dyann Baker and the voters.
"This kind of forward and creative thinking makes it possible for the district to address some critical infrastructure issues, including roofing, envelope and security enhancements in our aging school buildings," Garceau said in the news release.
When town officials started planning the refinance, the savings were estimated at $1.7 million, however by the refinancing date, the savings increased to just over $2 million, according to the release.
The new bonds, which have a term of 10 years, sold at an all-in interest rate of 1.11%. UBS Financial sold the bonds and Providence-based PFM Financial Advisors LLC served as the town’s advisor.
In connection with the sale, Rooney and Baker participated in a conference call with S&P Global Ratings on May 13 seeking a rating on the bonds. The town's “AA” rating with S&P was affirmed. S&P noted in its report the town’s: "very strong economy; strong management, with good financial policies and practices; and strong operating performance," according to the release.
"An affirmation of the town’s rating is especially rewarding given the challenges of the past 15 months," Rooney said.
Without the refinancing, the projects would have resulted in an additional tax increase. the news release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.