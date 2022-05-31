WESTERLY — With a $1.7 million estimated surplus in the current municipal budget, the Town Council has decided to follow through on its original plan for the town's annual contribution to the benefits portion of the police pension fund.
The council decided by consensus during its May 16 meeting to make the $1.27 million contribution to the police pension fund's other post-employment benefits fund. The council had previously agreed on the payment as part of its deliberations on the current municipal budget, which will remain in place through June 30.
Finance Director Dyann Baker double-checked on the council's wishes and noted that Nyhart Co., the town's actuarial firm, had recommended a lesser amount based on the town's financial report. According to a memorandum from Baker to the council, a more than $171,000 reduction could have been made to the OPEB contribution based on Nyhart's revised recommendation.
Baker also noted that the council has often discussed whether the town should try to build up the OPEB fund due to concerns with the financial market and the economy. As of June 30, 2020, the OPEB had a funded ratio of 32.8% and liability of $18.7 million. The total liability can be misleading because it represents the amount the town would have to pay if all of the police department's officers retired at once.
Councilor Philip Overton pushed for making the originally planned contribution rather than following Nyhart's recommendation for a lower payment.
"Recommendations are just that, they're recommendations. It is the council's decision and it's underfunded," Overton said.
Overton, who works as a financial planner, has consistently pushed for the council to more fully fund both the pension and the OPEB accounts since he was first elected.
Baker attributed the budget surplus to a few factors, including a struggle to recruit workers, particularly in the public works, development services and engineering departments.
"There are some DPW jobs we couldn't fill yet and we have had some issues with retaining employees there," Baker said.
Most revenue accounts, Baker said, are over budget, a development she said was partially attributable to conservative budgeting at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic was threatening to damage the local economy. The town's share of the hotel and meals tax was particularly notable, she said. Combined, the town's share of the two taxes, which are imposed by the state, is projected to be about $300,000 over the town's budgeted amount, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.