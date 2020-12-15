WESTERLY — The town’s public schools will be in distance learning from Dec. 21 to Jan. 8, according to an email sent to district families.
The email also said the district is tweaking its quarantine protocols to keep up with the latest CDC guidance.
The email said the change to distance learning immediately before and after the winter break was made after watching the infection rate rise sharply in the region and state recently and included calculations on whether there could be enough staff in a building.
The school system will now release individuals from quarantine after 10 days, or seven days if they receive a negative COVID-19 test result.
“It is our hope that these two additional days before the Christmas holiday and the additional days after New Year’s Day will allow us all to go into, and come out of, the holidays healthy, and aware of any trends in positivity rates,” said Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau in the email. “As always, we will stand ready to make adjustments to our plans and delivery models as circumstances merit.”
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.