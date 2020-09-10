WESTERLY — Some of the damage to the school district's computer system, which injected further havoc into the scramble to open schools next week, has been repaired.
The system had been barely working for about a week after the fire-suppression system in the computer server room at Westerly High School was activated by mistake.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, on Thursday, said Michael Sujka, the district's director of technology, and his team worked feverishly to repair the system, which controls the internet and WiFi services at the high school and other district schools as well as the high school's phone network. The damage also rendered the software system used by the district's transportation department to develop bus routes inaccessible.
"Basically it's the brains of our computer system," Garceau said of the server room.
Sujka, whom Garceau called the district's "MVP of the week," and his team were able to get the system up and running at about 80% capacity as of Thursday afternoon. The fix, Garceau said, should allow the transportation department to post bus routes by this afternoon.
The system was damaged on Sept. 3 when work being done by a vendor at the high school somehow caused the fire-suppression system, which discharges foam rather than water, to activate in the server room. The district plans to file an insurance claim to recover financial losses resulting from the incident, Garceau said.
During a School Committee meeting on Wednesday Garceau said the broken computer system was another item to add to the list.
"It's one more thing in 2020," Garceau said.
In other business, Garceau reviewed cleaning protocols that will be used to slow the spread of COVID-19 when schools open. The buildings will be cleaned and trash removed throughout each school day, and bathrooms will be cleaned at least three times each day. Disinfectant and other cleaning supplies will be available in every classroom and office. Hand-sanitizer stations are being added to all schools and district buses. Additional soap dispensers will also be installed in all schools.
The school buildings will each undergo deep cleanings on Wednesdays when students will stay home for distance learning in the initial weeks of the new school year. School officials are hoping a transition to full in-person learning can be made eventually.
All air circulation system filters will be replaced in time for the first day of school on Monday and district personnel are taking baseline air flow readings, Garceau said. In schools that do not have central air conditioning, Garceau said windows have been inspected and a plan is in place to make repairs as necessary.
The district hopes to employ 26 full-time custodians and had three vacancies as of Wednesday afternoon. Six substitute custodians are also being sought. On the instructional side, Garceau said the district was looking to fill 3.5 long-term substitute teacher positions and five student aide jobs.
Committee member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy repeated her plea for patience and understanding.
"Monday is the first day. It's not going to be perfect, there are going to be issues. We have to ask everyone to understand that there will be issues. When you have never done something, the odds that it's going to go perfectly are slim to none, so we ask for everyone's patience and positive communication," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
