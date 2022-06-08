WESTERLY — The Town Council will soon consider increasing from 10 to 11 the number of permits that are available for food trucks to operate in the town.
During a meeting on Monday, the council agreed to conduct a public hearing on June 21 on an amendment to the municipal mobile food establishment ordinance. The decision to schedule a public hearing on the proposed amendment follows a request from Emily Logan, the owner of Moma Emily's Sweet Treats, a Pawcatuck-based ice cream truck business.
Logan explained that she is hoping to participate in the Westerly Land Trust's weekly spring and summer farmers market, but cannot legally do business at the market until she obtains a permit from the town.
"I am requesting an increase in the number of permits because I understand you are full at 10 max for food trucks. I have been requested for the farmers market on Main Street and it's my understanding the only way I can be in there officially is with a permit," Logan said.
Logan also told the council that residents of Westerly frequently ask her to service neighborhoods in the town, but she cannot because current town ordinances prohibit the practice.
"I do get a lot of requests from citizens of Westerly to come to the neighborhoods and go through the streets, but I know that isn't allowed in Westerly ... I just wanted to put that in your ear," Logan said.
In other business, the council also agreed to schedule a public hearing on June 21 on a proposal to change how aspects of the Veterans Rolls of Honor Memorial Committee functions. The proposal would strike an existing ordinance that establishes the committee and would replace it with a resolution.
Council President Sharon Ahern said changing to a resolution might make it easier to enact future changes to the committee. Unlike ordinances, which require specific notification periods and publication of legal advertisements, resolutions can be changed more quickly by the Town Council and at less cost. Legal advertising is typically published in The Sun for a fee.
The proposed change comes as the council is considering increasing the number of members on the committee from five to seven. Town Manager Shawn Lacey said he hoped that increasing the number of committee members would help mend fences with a couple of veterans who had previously served on a similar committee, but were not appointed to the current committee.
"There are a couple of people who were on before and they got offended. My thought process was, can we get everyone together to make it work?" Lacey said.
The committee, which is required by state law, is charged with preparing rolls of honors of veterans and to oversee the care and maintenance of war memorials in the town. An informal committee, which was not officially associated with town government, carried out the functions of the committee for many years prior to the current committee being created by an ordinance that was adopted in 2020. The committee is currently limited to five voting members.
William Aiello, a former member of the Town Council and a veteran, asked the council to preserve the ordinance, but consider amending it to allow for additional members. An ordinance is more likely than a resolution to help the committee operate consistently, said Aiello, who currently serves as chairman of the committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.