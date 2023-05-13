WESTERLY — The Town Council is preparing to consider up to $1.3 million in requests for local Small Cities Community Development Block Grant funding when it meets on Monday.
The funding request to the Rhode Island Office of Housing and Community Development is prioritized into six activities totaling $1.2 million, with a town administration cost of $121,000, according to the Westerly Department of Development Services.
The council is scheduled to discuss the requests Monday night at its regular meeting, and then if satisfied set a public hearing for its June 5 meeting. Applications for grants are due to the state by July 13.
The town held a hearing April 20 to inform the public of the opportunity to pursue the federal grants.
The Planning Board is slated to issue an advisory opinion to the council on the projects’ consistency with the Comprehensive Plan and local development ordinances and regulations on Tuesday.
The town can apply for up to three public facility projects and four public service projects.
Topping the list is a $500,000 request to supplement the cost of replacing the water main line on Bowling Lane.
The work proposed exceeds a $500,000 cap on such CDBG projects. The council approved $205,000 in bond funding in 2020-21 for the work, and must commit an additional $24,076 to fund the full project.
If approved, $1 million in CDBG money would be available for the water main work, and $229,076 from the municipal bond.
The proposed project involves upgrading the existing water main below Bowling Lane, which provides service only to residents and properties along the dead-end road. The proposed project would replace the existing 52-year-old cast-iron pipe with a PVC pipe capable of lasting more than 100 years.
Water line replacement is just one part of an extensive $2.5 million project that is likely to be the most attention Bowling Lane has received in decades.
The road has been in dire need of upgrades, according to town officials. The complete project requires full-depth reconstruction, including replacement of 5,185 feet of drainage infrastructure, removal of railroad tracks, relocation of gas lines, water line replacement and reconstructing sidewalks to be Americans with Disabilities Act accessible.
The council also has a verbal request form Councilor Philip Overton to commit $500,000 of the town’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act federal funds to the project.
The town’s remaining five CDBG requests would be fully funded through grant awards.
Among them are $495,554 for infrastructure upgrades to the Wilcox East neighborhood.
The town’s engineering and water departments have identified water, sewer and roadway infrastructure in the neighborhood in need of significant upgrades to improve living conditions for low- and moderate-income residents.
The remainder of the current grant requests, in order of priority, include $57,680 for renovations to the Looking Upwards Fairfield Drive group home, $50,000 for the Jonnycake Center’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program, $10,972 to Meals on Wheels Rhode Island’s home-delivered meals, and $96,604 for the Westerly Education Center’s workforce development training.
The federal Community Development Block Grant program was established in 1974. It operates under the requirement that all grant-funded activities meet one of three national objectives: that they benefit low- and moderate-income people, prevent slums or blight, or meet other urgent community development needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community, and other financial resources are not available.
Federal funds are allocated annually to the state, which awards eligible activities within the categories of public facilities/improvements and public services (including job training) through a competitive application process open to all cities and towns except CDBG Entitlement Program-eligible communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.