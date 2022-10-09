WESTERLY — The Town of Westerly polls for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The poll locations are as follows:
District 3601 – Bradford Citizens Club, 124 Woody Hill Road; District 3602 – Westerly High School Gym, 23 Ward Ave.; District 3603 – Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St.; District 3604 – Venice Restaurant, 165 Shore Road; District 3605 – Westerly Middle School Cafeteria, 10 Sandy Hill Road; and District 3606 and District 3607 – Springbrook School Gym, 39 Springbrook Road.
Note that voters in precinct 3607 who have previously voted at Faith Bible Chapel will now vote at Springbrook Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.