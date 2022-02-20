WESTERLY — When Sgt. Brian Bruno and police dog Niko joined the Westerly Police Department’s K-9 unit a little over five years ago, the two found success working with the agency’s officers on numerous drug investigations and missing-person cases.
The department is hoping that as Bruno takes on more leadership tasks after earning a promotion, Officer David DeOliveira and his furry, four-legged partner, Damon, will be able to pick up where Bruno and Niko left off — and if a recent traffic stop leading to the seizure of crack cocaine is any indication, Damon is ready for the challenge.
“He has been on three responses so far, including the last, which led to the seizure of crack cocaine (during a traffic stop),” said DeOliveira, 25, a three-year veteran of the department. “It’s a good start, but long-term here, we have some big shoes to fill. “
Damon, an 18-month-old Czech German shepherd, is the newest member of the unit, which includes DeOliveira and K-9 Officer Timothy Manfredi, a 16-year veteran of the unit, and his dog, Primo. Primo joined the department a little over a year ago after the retirement of Sipko, a dog that had worked with Manfredi for more than 13 years.
Westerly police have had a K-9 unit since 1992, operating with one dog for the first decade and using two dogs over the past 20 years.
Damon, who was already named when he was chosen, was hand-selected by DeOliveira from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pa., and the two completed six weeks of training together before DeOliveira returned to Westerly with his new partner in December.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said although the training does come with an expense — it costs approximately $15,000 for equipment and training, not including the police vehicle modifications necessary to transport a police dog — the value of having a trained search dog on staff far outweighs the monetary costs of bringing on a new dog.
“If it can save even one life or find one missing person, then it’s all worth it,” Lacey said.
Bruno said his promotion gave him the opportunity to take on new challenges without giving up a dog that has been a member of his family for the past six years, and the time had come for he and Niko to look at their next steps in life.
The two had incredible success through the end of Bruno’s service with unit last July, and even after his initial retirement, Lacey and Bruno each said Niko would still come to work at the station each day. There were even a few opportunities before the new dog took over to see some action, and Niko assisted in cases while being handled by DeOliviera, who had worked alongside Bruno and Niko through his first few years, including training under Bruno while he was serving as the department’s field training officer.
In fact, it was his experience with Niko that led DeOliveira to realize the K-9 unit was a potential fit for him.
Lacey said the K-9 position can be a grueling one, and often requires a larger commitment than other roles within the department.
The officers must spend time outside of work bonding with the dog and learning handling techniques in addition to their regular police officer training. Often, K-9 officers will be called in when not on-shift and can be requested on holidays, weekends and other inopportune times.
“It is definitely a job that comes with a very specific lifestyle, and it is one that the handlers must adjust to and accept,” Lacey said. “These officers are required to be present for demonstrations, must meet regular training and certification requirements and could be called in at any point to assist in a case. Their schedule is interrupted regularly.”
Lacey said that in deciding to bringing on a new dog, the agency evaluated whether Niko would be able to continue serving before deciding against it. Although both Bruno and Lacey said they felt Niko “had several good years still left,” police K-9 unit dogs often serve for eight to 10 years before needing to retire.
To reassign Niko would involve uprooting him and providing him a new home, as well as still paying for retraining as Niko adjusted to a new handler. This was plausible, Lacey said, but not logical, and could have had an negative emotional impact on Bruno, Niko and their family.
“It’s just not worth it at that point,” said Lacey.
Bruno joked that he “was incredibly lucky to have a chief who’s a dog-lover.”
DeOliveira said the lifestyle isn’t a concern to him and he is looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for him and his “excitable but highly motivated” rookie partner, Damon.
The two have already started working regular shifts and will become exponentially more visible in the community in the coming weeks. Damon is trained in both drug searches and person-tracking and will be used for both.
“We are fortunate to join a team that has already had a lot of success over the years. That is a tradition we hope to continue,” DeOliveira said.
