WESTERLY — When Sgt. Brian Bruno and K-9 Niko joined the Westerly Police Department’s K-9 unit a little over five years ago, the two found success working with the agency’s officers on numerous drug investigations and missing person cases.
The department is hoping that as Bruno takes on more leadership tasks after earning a promotion, Officer David DeOliveira and his furry, four-legged partner, K-9 Damon, will be able to pick up where Bruno and Niko left off — and if a recent traffic stop leading to the seizure of crack cocaine is any indication, Damon is ready for the challenge.
“He has been on 3 responses so far including the last which led to the seizure of crack cocaine (during a traffic stop),” said DeOliveira, 25, a 3-year veteran of the Westerly Police Department who joined the agency in 2019 after serving just a few weeks for Central Falls. “It’s a good start, but long-term here we have some big shoes to fill. “
The 18-month-old Czech German shepherd is the newest member of the unit, and DeOliveira and Damon K-9 Officer Timothy Manfredi, a 16-year veteran of the unit, and K-9 Primo in providing scent tracks and searches in the coming years. Primo had joined the department a little over a year ago following the retirement of K-9 Sipko, who had worked with Manfredi for more than 13 years.
Westerly police have maintained a K-9 unit actively since 1992, operating with one dog for the first decade and using two dogs over the past 20 years now.
Damon, who was already named when he was chosen, was hand selected by DeOliveira from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, and the two completed six weeks of training together before DeOliveira returned to Westerly with his new partner in December.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said although the training does come with an expense – it costs approximately $15,000 for equipment and training, not including the police vehicle modifications necessary to transport a police K-9 – the value of having a trained search dog on staff far outweighs the monetary costs of bringing on a new dog.
“If it can save even one life or find one missing person, then it’s all worth it,” Lacey said.
The switch in officer’s marks a sudden end to Niko’s career after five success years. With the opportunity to take on new challenges and in being able to do so without giving up a dog that has been a member of his family for the past six years now, Bruno said the time had come for he and Niko to look at their next steps in life.
The two had incredible success through the end of Bruno’s service with unit last July, and even after his initial retirement, Lacey and Bruno each said that K-9 Niko would still come to work at the station each day. There were even a few opportunities before the new dog took over to see some action, and Niko assisted in cases while being handled by DeOliviera, who had worked alongside Bruno and Niko through his first few years including training under Bruno while he was serving as the department’s field training officer.
In fact it was his experience with Niko that led DeOliveira to realize the K-9 unit was a potential fit for him, and Lacey said he was selected from a limited pool of just two applicants that had applied.
Lacey said the K-9 position can be a grueling one, and often takes a larger commitment than other roles within the department can.
The officers must spend time outside of work bonding with the dog, as well as learning handling techniques in addition to their regular police officer training. Often times, K-9 officers will be called in when not on shift and could be requested on holidays, weekends and other inopportune times.
“It is definitely a job that comes with a very specific lifestyle, and it is one that the handlers must adjust to and accept,” Lacey said. “These officers are required to be present for demonstrations, must meet regular training and certification requirements and could be called in at any point to assist in a case. Their schedule is interrupted regularly.”
Lacey said that in deciding to hire a new K-9, the agency looked into whether Niko would be able to continue serving before ultimately deciding against it. Although both Bruno and Lacey said they felt Niko “had several good years still left,” police K-9s often serve for 8-10 years before needing to retire anyway.
To reassign Niko would involve uprooting him and providing him a new home, as well as still paying for retraining as Niko adjusted to a new handler. This was plausible, Lacey said, but not logical and could have had negative emotional impact on Bruno, Niko and their family.
“It’s just not worth it at that point,” said Lacey.
Bruno joked that he “was incredibly lucky to have a chief who’s a dog lover.”
DeOliveira said the lifestyle isn’t a concern to him and he is looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for him and his “excitable but highly motivated” rookie partner, Damon.
The two have already started working regular shifts and we become exponentially more visible in the community in the coming weeks. K-9 Damon is trained in both drug searches and person tracks and will be used for both.
“We are fortunate to join a team that has already had a lot of success over the years. That is a tradition we hope to continue,” DeOliveira said.
