WESTERLY — Westerly police have notified state and federal partners, including the Rhode Island State Fusion Center, following the discovery of pro-white fliers seeking recruits to join the National Socialist Club's New England chapter over the weekend.
Police Chief Paul Gingerella said Monday that the fliers, which seek “men of European descent in the New England area,” were reported by pedestrians and left in driveways in neighborhoods in Misquamicut and Weekapaug over Easter weekend. There were no threats made and no evidence of any incidents occurring other than distribution of fliers.
The fliers present beliefs of inequality based on race, Gingerella said, but he was emphatic that police are alert and will maintain a watchful eye.
“We understand the concerns that some may have, and we are doing everything we can to make sure everyone in the community is safe,” he said. “We are continuing to investigate with state and federal partners, and will not tolerate anything that violates our laws.”
Members of the Rhode Island State Fusion Center, which specifically investigates terrorism-based cases using a collaborative effort that combines local, state and federal resources, are continuing to lead the investigation. Westerly has offered support, Gingerella said, and will continue to monitor locally.
The National Socialist Club, also known as NSC-131, is a neo-Nazi organization with small chapters in different parts of New England. According to the Anti-Defamation League, members of the organization often “see themselves as soldiers at war with a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race.”
The fliers that were found indicate that the organization seeks to form an underground network of white men who are willing to fight against their perceived enemies through localized direct actions. The organization, which calls itself a “street-level fraternity” espouses racism, antisemitism and intolerance via the Internet, propaganda distributions and the use of graffiti.
The report is the latest in a growing number of incidents across the state where the same fliers were distributed in various ways. In some locations, police indicated that they “littered” neighborhoods, while cities, including Providence and East Providence, have reported people hanging them from utility poles.
“Approximately a dozen fliers of hate mail from the Nationalist Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague told Uprise RI in January.
Similar fliers have also been reported in Warwick, Bristol, North Kingstown and Narragansett.
