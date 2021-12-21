WESTERLY — When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it put a longstanding holiday partnership between the town's police department and local nonprofits in jeopardy.
Concerned over spread of the pandemic in the weeks before a vaccine would become available, local nonprofits, including the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, had shifted to providing gift cards for parents rather than open the center's usual "North Pole" shopping experience. It meant that Westerly police were unable to provide the center and local families with a direct infusion of holiday gifts collected in the first weekend of December, a holiday tradition that had become popular among officers in the department.
Not to be deterred, Westerly police made a last-minute shift to take on full responsibility for collection and distribution of gifts to local families in need — and a more polished effort in the second year culminated in more than 1,000 items being collected, benefitting 156 children from more than 70 families.
"We understood the change that the Jonnycake Center had to make and it made a lot of sense," said Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey. "There were still a lot of people who were looking to donate and asking questions, and we knew of several families in need already so we decided to move forward in our own way."
Led by community officers Howard Mills and Michael Garafola, who work with the department's Special Services Division, the department is one of the only police organizations in southern New England to host a full collection, client ID and distribution drive. From beginning to end, the program is organized and administered by Westerly police.
Mills said Monday that in its second year, the program was once again able to serve a wide range of needs, with gifts helping to provide families with what they needed to celebrate with gifts for all children, whether they are 17 weeks old or 17 years old. The agency received a wide range of valuable donations this year, including a computer, several bicycles, Razor scooters and other more expensive name-brand toys.
The department has also been fortunate to have the support of employees who have a strong desire to give back, including patrol officer Mike Gouvin and dispatcher Nick LaSalle, and found a true partnership with Dunn's Corners Fire Department, where many members stepped up to provide manpower for all parts of the program, including collection, sorting, communications and distribution efforts.
The toys and other donations were collected at a drive in front of Walmart on Dec. 4, as well as through in-person donations dropped off at the department over the course of the past month. The donations were stored in the WPD sally port and given out Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to families that had been previously identified.
Boxes were organized in advance, Mills said, and police, aided by two firefighters, were able to give the boxes out in five-minute intervals throughout the day.
"For the officers, it's a great experience to be a part of because you get to see all aspects of the community," Mills said. "You get to see the smiles and say 'thank you' when the items are donated, and you get to see the joy and even happy tears that sometimes comes when you see how truly grateful people are for what we are able to provide."
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said the department will continue to host the gift distribution for a third time in 2022, and the agency is now prepared to make the program an annual effort.
The agency will direct many gift card donations to the center, Lacey said, and other cash donations will be used to directly purchase gifts that will be given to those in need. He said the department has even been able to use late donations the last few days to help another family that had come forward more recently seeking help.
By providing gifts only, Lacey said parents would not be tempted to misuse gift cards that were intended for gifts — he noted that for some single parents, that "misuse" may be as simple as selling it to pay a utility bill — and police can directly help children and families in need they've met over the course of the year.
Lacey said it also builds strong relationships with children and families that can help prevent crime, improve future responses and create a communitywide partnership that will help keep Westerly "a great place to live."
Although the Jonnycake Center of Westerly appears to be leaning toward a gift card-based donation system moving forward, the department has been a longtime community partner and will continue to work with center to use the gifts as a supplemental resource for local families.
Lacey said the department would also donate all food donations to the center as well, as it always has.
Mills said he is happy with what the department was able to accomplish this year, but said the true credit goes to those in the community who stepped up to provide the donations needed to make it all happen.
"While we were the ones out there collecting, the people who truly deserve to be thanked are those in the community who are providing the donations," Mills said. "Year after year, so many people step up. That is what makes efforts like these so successful. We see the smiles on both sides, and that is the reason we do this."
