WESTERLY — A long-serving member of the Westerly Police Department who retired suddenly in late May says he was unfairly passed over for a promotion to become police chief, but Town Manager Shawn Lacey, who made the hiring decision, says he made a fair assessment of the candidates, exercised his discretion, and selected a different individual for the job.
Steve Johnson, who was an officer with the department for close to 26 years, retired on May 31 as captain, the second-highest rank in the department. He had been captain for three years. Lacey, who served as chief for about three years, wrapped up a more than 30-year career with the department in late February when he became town manager.
In his current role, Lacey is director of public safety, meaning he serves as the police chief's boss. In mid-March, after interviewing four candidates, Lacey named Paul Gingerella, a 17-year veteran of the department, who was a lieutenant at the time, to succeed him as police chief.
Gingerella and Johnson were two of the four candidates who applied for the chief position. Lacey sought applications from members of the department's administration, which consists of four lieutenants and a captain.
Johnson said he believes he was a stronger candidate based on having a longer tenure with the department and experience as a patrol officer, sergeant, detective, union leader, lieutenant and captain.
"I've been through pretty much every position in the department. I believe that put me above anyone else who applied for the position," Johnson said.
He also noted that the police chief job has often gone to whoever was captain when the position became available.
"It's been almost 26 years since I started with the department. Since I've been with the department every chief that has come from within the department has moved up the ranks, and it's been the person sitting in the captain's position," Johnson said.
From the time Johnson joined the department as a patrol officer, he said he always had an eye on becoming chief. His father, Carl Johnson, was chief of the Stonington Police Department for 17 years before his retirement in 1993. Steve Johnson said he could have started his police career in Stonington, but opted to take a position in Westerly to "carve out my own reputation."
"I feel in 26 years that I've been there that I've more than established a good reputation throughout the community and a good reputation in law enforcement in Rhode Island. I think I have the respect of the vast majority of the rank and file in the department. I'm not going to say every officer because no one could do that," Johnson said during a recent interview.
Johnson received letters of reference for the chief position from chiefs and administrators with neighboring police departments and one fire department.
Since Gingerella became chief, Johnson said he became less involved with helping to manage the department and witnessed his duties and responsibilities change. After trying to hold on and accept not having been named chief, Johnson said he decided to look for other opportunities in law enforcement.
"I had to make a decision based on everything that took place and what was best for myself, my family, my health and also the department," Johnson said.
He acknowledged leaving suddenly without giving notice of his intent, but said he was confident his quick decision would not hurt the department. He also acknowledged that the town manager, according to the town charter and municipal ordinances, is free to select the police chief as he sees fit.
"I did not feel I was an active participant in how the department was being run. I didn't feel it was doing the department any good or me any good. The way things were, I didn't see anything changing, so I made a decision to pursue other options in my career," Johnson said.
Johnson said he wonders if his no-nonsense approach and outspoken nature hurt his candidacy.
"I don't believe politics should be a part of it. I understand the chief has to be visible in the community, but to me that's not being political, that's being a public official. There needs to be separation between a police department and government in order for things to run properly. I tell it like it is, I'm not a politician," Johnson said.
Lacey said he was limited in how much he could say about the situation because of personnel confidentiality concerns, but he praised Johnson's work and years of service. While academic background was not the only criteria he used, Lacey noted that Gingerella had earned a master's degree in administration of justice/homeland security from Salve Regina University and that Johnson does not have a college degree. Lacey also said the department's policy manual cites a college degree as a requirement, but he acknowledged that a town ordinance that describes the job refers to a degree or experience and training.
While the person serving as captain is often selected as the next police chief, Lacey said there have been times in the department's history when that path was not followed.
"I do agree that is the progression that people would expect, but my job is to weigh all the factors and make a decision based on what I feel is in the best interest of the police department and what will be the best course of action for the department moving forward," Lacey said.
Although Lacey went from captain to chief, it was not a clear path, as former Town Manager Derrik M. Kennedy conducted a search that included candidates who did not work for the department and eventually appointed a former Warwick police officer and administrator to the chief position. It was not until the position became vacant again that Lacey was eventually named chief.
Lacey also noted that he was initially passed over for the captain position despite having a master's degree when the other candidate did not have one.
Each candidate was asked the same questions during interviews conducted by Lacey and the town's human resources specialist, he said, and all of the candidates knew that the position was open to all five members of the administration.
"I understand and respect him being upset, I get it, but I consider myself to be very transparent. I don't pull any punches ... there were no guarantees and he knew that right from the start. At the end of the day, the town manager has a right to make a choice," Lacey said.
Lacey said he talked with Johnson about how he arrived at his decision. Like all of the applicants, Lacey said, Johnson was a "well-rounded" candidate with a range of experiences in law enforcement.
"I'm very confident that I picked the best person to move the department forward, but I realized it would upset the people who didn't get selected," Lacey said.
Gingerella said he could not comment for this article due to personnel confidentiality constraints.
