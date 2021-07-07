WESTERLY — One of the earliest moves toward implementing action items in the newly revised Comprehensive Plan will see the Planning Board focus on additional economic development of the downtown area.
Officials decided to prioritize the downtown area over the Route 1 area based on recent activity in the two locations. Town Planner Nancy Letendre, during the board's June 15 meeting, said the lack of activity in open and vacant spaces along the Route 1 corridor reflects current conditions.
"The developers aren't building. If they were we wouldn't be doing this, we'd be looking at development applications," Letendre said.
Letendre also said that she believes a federal COVID-19 relief bill as well as President Biden's proposed infrastructure bill would both make funds available for potential revitalization projects in the downtown area.
"Our downtown is very unique — it's at the intersection of the ocean and the river and has rail service. The old New England downtown, there's so much there," Letendre said.
In early June the Planning Board conducted a joint meeting with the Economic Development Commission to discuss the downtown area and the Route 1 corridor. One of the conclusions of the meeting included a need to build on recent successes in the downtown area.
Tabitha Harkin, a member of the Planning Board who works as a planner in Groton, asked whether the town engages in economic development-oriented marketing and suggested a staff person dedicated to economic development could produce results.
Letendre said she was not aware of any dedicated marketing efforts since 2015 but said new members of the Economic Development Commission are hoping to facilitate marketing.
"Economic development and cultivation of the town as a place to come to and stay has not been a priority for a very long time," Letendre said.
Letendre said she and Principal Planner Alyse Oziolor now perform some economic development functions through their work with both the Planning Board and the EDC.
Having met with a representative of the Greater North End Community Development, a neighborhood association focused on the town's North End area, Letendre asked the board to consider having two of its members serve as liaisons for work in the North End. The North End, Letendre said, could benefit from targeted efforts to lure specific businesses such as a market, coffee shop, or convenience store. A few more such businesses could help lift the Pierce Street neighborhood and establish more of a community feel, she said.
