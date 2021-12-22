WESTERLY — A recurring budget item should be established in the capital improvement program for Town Hall and other town-owned buildings, according to a new recommendation from the Planning Board.
The board approved sending a letter to interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey calling for the budget item during a meeting on Wednesday. The capital improvement plan is updated each year as part of the annual municipal budget process.
"The Planning Board recommends that a recurring budget item be included in the capital improvement plan for continued maintenance and necessary upgrades to the Town Hall building and other town-owned buildings to avoid degradation of the functionality, safety, and historic designation (in the case of Town Hall)," an early version of the letter states.
Board members agreed that the early version of the letter would be tweaked slightly to reflect the board's overriding concern with the Town Hall building. The updated capital improvement plan called for expenditures to replace the failing heating, air conditioning, and ventilation system at Town Hall, and to replace the building's windows. The Town Council recently approved spending up to $750,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds to replace the heating and air conditioning system at Town Hall and up to $400,000 to replace windows in the building.
"Though specific items were included in the 2022-2026 capital improvement plan to address necessary maintenance and upgrades to Town Hall, there is still much work to be done, including façade and eve renovations," the board's letter reads.
The letter from the Planning Board includes quotes from the municipal Comprehensive Plan which calls for budgeting "maintenance expenditures and operating costs for all facilities and services, and projecting such costs out five years in the capital improvement plan."
The Planning Board recommended new capital projects with a total value of $4.34 million during its Dec. 8 meeting. The recommended projects, in addition to the Town Hall HVAC and windows, include $600,000 toward the cost of state-mandated upgrades to the municipal sewer plant, $483,000 for a new roof at Westerly High School, and $467,000 for improvements to the transfer station. The board also recommended spending $1.08 million toward the cost of projects that are funded gradually to upgrade recreation facilities, including regrading Bradford Preserve, lighting at Louis J. Cimalore Field and Craig Field, and repaving the parking lot at the Cimalore Field.
The board also recommended $200,254 worth of capital equipment replacement fund projects, including for new doors and hardware at district schools and vehicle replacements requested by the school department.
