WESTERLY – With just some details left to “button up,” Westerly’s Planning Board has sent its recommendations for capital projects to the town manager’s office.
Among the outstanding items is a request the planning office received from the recreation department to acquire a parcel of land on Atlantic Avenue across from the town beach.
“It is an environmentally sensitive plot adjacent to Winnapaug Pond that the town has been using by permission to launch kayaks and the like,” Town Planner Nancy Letendre said. “While we do support the idea of acquiring it for recreational purposes, it should be for that: conservation with recreation.”
But the process hasn’t been vetted, Letendre said.
“Nothing is imminent,” she said. In its recommendations to town Manager Shawn Lacey, the board supports the acquisition for recreation purposes with the aim of working toward the goal in the next fiscal year.
“This property in particular, we see a very unintrusive recreational use for the property, adjacent to property already owned by the town,” Letendre said. “There really isn’t much use for the property,” on the barrier beach. “It kind of just is what it is.”
Principal Planner Alyse Oziolor said the property is not currently for sale, which is part of why the department isn’t recommending purchase now.
“We don’t even know if the property owner is willing to sell it, and we don’t know at what price it would sell,” she said.
The board also focused on capital expenses from the schools, which Letendre said includes a number of items that more generally would be considered operation and maintenance expenses.
“It’s a considerable amount,” she said. In the past, the board has made a statement about the necessity to include maintenance costs as part of a longer-range plan.
“So that these things don’t come up in these amounts, which are about $3 million at this point,” Letendre said.
The school department’s $3.7 million in capital items comes with $677,500 remaining from the prior year.
Among the items planned are $900,000 for a remodel of the Ward Gymnasium locker rooms, $700,000 in security upgrades, $429,000 for bus replacement and $350,000 toward roof replacement. It also addresses needs such as fire alarm and wheelchair lift upgrades, food service equipment and plumbing systems.
The total budget impact in 2023-24 would be $2.5 million for the school items, plus a $530,000 impact the following year.
Planning Board Chairman Justin Hopkins, who also heads the School Building Subcommittee, said the Stage II application to the state for the planned elementary schools improvements includes a detailed five-year capital plan.
“Any district that submits a major projects program to the state department of education also is required to submit a five-year capital plan,” he said. “There’s also a state requirement that school districts need to eventually arrive at budgeting 3 percent of their operating budget to capital improvements, making sure that each district is providing a robust capital improvements plan.”
Hopkins said many of the items listed are part of the five-year capital projection.
“One of the nice things about coupling that with a Stage II application to the Rhode Island Department of Education is that it is subject to a 35 percent reimbursement,” he said.
Even though Westerly’s bond referendum failed in 2019, he added, its capital improvements plan was approved by RIDE.
“For every dollar we spend in construction dollars, we get 35 cents back from the state, so it ends up being a little more economical,” he said.
The capital projects before the board included $2.5 million in school capital items, $490,000 for the transfer station and $860,000 in the general fund.
Town Hall is looking at a replacement of its heating and air conditioning system and windows. Upgrades to the transfer station are part of the slate of capital projects as well.
The recommendations now go to Lacey’s office.
“The purpose of the Planning Board’s review is to ensure consistency of the capital improvement program with the comprehensive plan and the things we want to see progress,” Letendre said.
