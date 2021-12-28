WESTERLY — A small subdivision off Berry Drive has been approved.
The Planning Board approved the two-lot development unanimously during its Dec. 21 meeting. The applicants, Nicholas and Jennifer Terranova, plan to create two lots at 5 Berry Drive and add 12,169 square feet of land at 3 Pine Terrace.
The property is in a medium-density neighborhood surrounded by single-family houses. Both the 5 Berry Drive property and the 3 Pine Terrace property are currently undeveloped. Each property will be developed with one single family house per lot. One of the houses will be built on a new rear lot behind the Berry Drive house. The rear lot house will have a Pine Terrace address.
William Nardone, the lawyer who represents the Terranovas, said his clients plan to transfer one of the lot to a relative who will build a house and live on it.
Nardone said Fire Chief John Mackay had recently approved the plans, which were modified to address a concern Mackay raised regarding the ability for emergency vehicles to turn around on an access road that will be built as part of the project.
In other business, the board discussed its upcoming joint meeting with the Economic Development Commission to work on the Route 1 Corridor Overlay project.
Representatives of Weston & Sampson, a consulting firm that provides design, engineering and environmental services hired to produce a report and recommendations on how to more effectively use the corridor for economic development and to improve its aesthetics, will discuss their findings to date. The meeting is scheduled for Jan. 11 in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 5 p.m. Board members are expected to share their observations of Route 1 with the firm.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre said her office has seen an uptick in potential new projects for Route 1 since the corridor initiative started to receive increased attention.
Principal planner Alyse Oziolor said the board will likely be scheduled to conduct a pre-application review of a housing project proposed for the former St. Pius X School on Elm Street during a meeting scheduled for Jan. 18. A housing project submitted under the state's comprehensive permit law is proposed. The law allows developers to exceed local density regulations in return for a percentage of housing units being sold at affordable prices.
The school building and associated property was sold by St. Pius X Church in the spring to Trendsetter Properties LLC, a Watch Hill-based limited liability company. The school closed after the 2017-18 school year following a period of declining enrollment and financial problems. The building formerly served as Westerly High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.