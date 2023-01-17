WESTERLY — The Planning Board has extended its deadline to decide on the master plan for housing at the former St. Pius X School to Feb. 21.
The board will continue its review of the application on Jan. 24, following more than two hours of testimony at its Jan. 10 meeting. Among those scheduled to present at the coming meeting is the project’s traffic engineer.
The board was set to rule on the application by Trendsetter Properties LLC by Feb. 15.
“This is a long process, and we’re still at the beginning of it. We’re at the conceptual stage,” William Nardone, attorney for the applicant, said.
The two-phase project would see the developer rehabilitate the vacant school into a 13-unit residence, and then build a new three-story structure with 31 residential units.
Phase one’s completion would result in 10 two-bedroom units and three one-bedroom units. Three of the rental units in this phase must be low- and moderate-income.
Phase two includes construction of a new three-story apartment building with 11 two-bedroom units and 20 one-bedroom units. Eight of the rental units in this phase must be low- and moderate-income.
— Ryan Blessing
