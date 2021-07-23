WESTERLY — The Planning Board and Economic Development Commission are supporting a stormwater demonstration project that is intended to develop nature-based methods to reduce and improve the quality of water that runs into the Pawcatuck River.
On Wednesday, the Planning Board voted unanimously to endorse efforts by the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District to engage a consultant for technical assistance for the project. The Economic Development Commission recently voted to give the district $2,500, the remaining funds from its 2020-21 budget, to assist with retaining the proposed consultant, the Southeast New England Program Network.
The network, created in 2018, consists of 16 partner organizations with expertise in stormwater management and watershed planning and financing. According to a fact sheet developed provided by the network, it is currently working on 14 community projects that focus on stormwater management, watershed management, ecological restoration, climate resilience and sustainable financing.
Town Planner Nancy Letendre said the stormwater project ties in with the Planning Board's study of economic strategies and initiatives for the downtown area.
In other business, representatives of the Greater North End Community Development Inc. met with the board and said they hoped to work with the board and town officials on the downtown project. Carla White, executive director of the Greater North End organization, briefly discussed the group's neighborhood development plan and work that remains to be done since the plan was completed in 2003.
"We are very enthusiastic to have Nancy Letendre and would really like to see some of the things that were in the 2003 plan happen. Some have happened but there is a lot more to go to make things more walkable and look better," White said.
The organization, White said, would like to develop tourism opportunities in the North End and is hopeful the intersections of Canal Street, Industrial Drive and Friendship Street can be improved to make the area safer.
David Iacomini, a resident of the North End and member of the development organization, said the group is committed to developing a neighborhood identity, increasing commercial development and increasing jobs in the area.
Parks and recreational spaces are important, White said, because many of the houses in the North End have either small yards or no yards at all. She also suggested making Craig Field more of a multi-generational facility through the development of walking paths and said frequent use of Parks and Recreation fields in the North End will improve safety in the neighborhood.
