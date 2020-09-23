WESTERLY — The Planning Board is reviewing a new proposed development plan review application as well as revised procedures for implementing anticipated changes to the municipal zoning regulations.
The board, during its Sept. 15 meeting, briefly reviewed the proposed new application and associated checklist form that were developed by Town Planner Nancy Letendre and Principal Planner Alyse Oziolor. Eventually, Letendre said, the application form could be posted online to allow for electronic submissions.
Planning Board Chairman James Hall IV asked Letendre to share the proposed new application with engineers, architects and others who typically represent property owners who come before the board.
Joseph Montesano, a board member, suggested adding information on the form to help the board understand items that had been waived administratively by the town planner.
The Town Council is expected to resume a public hearing on the proposed changes to the zoning regulations on Oct. 19. The revisions were developed by the municipal Department of Development Services and reviewed by the town's land-use boards and the Town Council.
Planning Board member Justin Hopkins noted the board is frequently asked to combine review phases by applicants. Hopkins said that while he supports making the the land-use process easier for applicants, he sometimes questions combining review phases.
"I generally agree in trying to streamline, but I feel sometimes the submission requirements are not as thorough as they would be if there were two separate ones," Hopkins said.
Letendre said she planned to provide the board with proposed new subdivision regulations in October.
In other business, the board approved 51 Franklin LLC's request for a two-year extension for the master plan approval it originally received from the board on Nov. 30, 2018. The company is planning a two-phase, mixed-use development of residential buildings and offices at 51 Franklin St. The project property is on the west side of Franklin Street at its intersection with Wells Street.
Due to lot constraints on the 9-acre site, the development calls for two clusters of development, one residential and one offices. A new private street would be built to access the buildings with sidewalks and parking.
Paul Azzinaro, the project architect, said his clients needed more time due to the "complexity of the project and unforeseen delays caused by" the COVID-19 pandemic. The plans call for 32 dwelling units in 16 residential buildings and three buildings for professional offices. Eight dwelling units would be sold as low- or moderate-income housing.
Board members also noted that there are currently three unfilled positions on the board and said they were hopeful the Town Council would move to fill the open slots.
