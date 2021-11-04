The Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control Veterans Day parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, stepping off at 9:30 a.m. The parade will form in the Pawcatuck Shopping Center starting at 8:30 a.m.
The parade will proceed to the monument at the junction of Pequot Trail and West Broad Street for a brief ceremony. After the ceremony the parade will proceed on West Broad Street to Westerly, then onto High Street and Canal Street to Railroad Avenue, finishing at the Westerly Armory, 41 Railroad Ave., where there will be a ceremony.
There will be no parking the morning of the parade, beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing until the parade ends at the Armory at approximately 10:30 a.m., on High Street from Broad Street to Canal Street; on Canal Street to Railroad Avenue; and on Railroad Avenue to West Street. All violators are subject to ticketing and towing, Westerly police said.
In addition, those streets will be closed to all traffic beginning at 9:30 a.m., Westerly police said, and motorists traveling in the downtown area should expect delays until the conclusion of the parade.
Anyone wishing to participate in the parade may contact the Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control Chairman Dan LaPointe at dglorybound@aol.com. To donate to this or future events, mail a check payable to the Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control care of Dan LaPointe to 11 Spring St., Apt 3, Westerly, R.I. 02891.
— Sun staff
