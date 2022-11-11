The Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Board of Control announced Friday that the Veterans Day Parade scheduled for Saturday morning is canceled due to the weather.
There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Armory in Westerly that includes music and a presentation of a replica plaque by the Westerly Veterans ‘Rolls of Honor’ Memorial Committee. Members of the committee will present the new names being added to the Westerly Veterans Rolls of Honor.
A replica plaque will be on display at the Westerly Armory until the public dedication ceremony of the actual bronze plaque at the War Memorial site in Wilcox Park, probably sometime in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.