The Westerly-Pawcatuck and Naik Family (Mystic) branches of the YMCA and Camp Cove are open as usual today, according to a release from President and CEO Maureen Fitzgerald.
The Arcadia branch and Camp Watchaug will be closed at least until Wednesday.
All residents of Ocean Community Y towns are welcome to visit the open facilities from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. to shower and power electronics, regardless of membership status until further notice.
The gymnasium and racquetball courts at the Westerly-Pawcatuck branch remain closed through Aug. 30 for annual maintenance.
For the most up-to-date information, go to oceancommunityymca.org.
— Sun staff
