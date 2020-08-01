WESTERLY — Parents of students who attend the town's public schools must choose between in-person learning or distance learning by Friday.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau wrote to parents Thursday to inform them of the need to notify the district of their decision after Gov. Gina Raimondo, earlier in the week, said that parents should be given a choice. Prior to the governor's statement, Garceau said, he and other superintendents in the state did not know what they were expected to do if parents declined to send their children back for in-person learning due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Since March I've been trying to get a sense from the Department of Education, as have my colleagues across the state, about whether distance learning would only be offered with the buildings closed or if it is something we could offer because we know some parents are nervous or anxious or unwilling to start in-person learning," Garceau said during an interview on Friday.
Raimondo has established Aug. 31 as the first day of school for all public schools in the state and has said she will provide more guidance on Aug. 17 about whether a state-wide decision will be made on in-person learning or whether decisions will be based on COVID-19 incidence rates on the community/region level.
In order to plan, Garceau said, he could not give parents a lot of time.
"The district will still have a great deal of planning to do to prepare for Aug. 31, but the first thing we need to be clear about is who and what we are planning for. Your declarations of intent are a critical first step in this," Garceau wrote in his message to parents.
The district has been surveying parents throughout the pandemic on various topics including their comfort level with sending their children back for in-person learning. Garceau said the most recent results show about 70% of respondents hope to send their children back for in-person learning.
The decisions families make will be considered to be binding for the entire school year or until directives from the governor or local circumstances change, Garceau said.
School Committee Chairwoman Christine Cooke and her husband, Town Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., have decided to send their three children to school for in-person learning.
"I see it as inevitable that we would need to offer parents a choice given where we are right now. My husband and I both feel that having our kids return to the classroom on Aug. 31 is in their best interest. All three of them did quite well with distance learning, but building those in-person relationships with teachers and fellow students is so important. Our community is fortunate that families are being offered a choice, which isn't the case in some districts in other states," Cooke said Friday.
District officials are considering exactly how to provide both in-person and distance learning. One potential option would be to live-stream teachers from their in-person classrooms to students who would watch and participate from home. The final determination, Garceau said, will depend on the number of parents who choose distance learning for their children and student need.
The district anticipates teachers with medical conditions that put them at greater risk for serious health problems if they contract the virus will opt not to return for in-person learning. Those teachers would likely be tapped for distance learning work and the district may have to hire additional teachers strictly for distance learning, Garceau said.
"We know we have some teachers who should not return to the buildings because of underlying health conditions," Garceau said.
One potential option that Garceau said he hopes the governor does not choose is having students go for in-person learning a few days per week and distance learning a few days per week. "That kind of mix would be really problematic for parents ... families have been very vocal saying that those kind of things just would not work for them."
Local educators are also awaiting a determination on whether fall sports will be allowed, Garceau said.
Cooke said the early start date of Aug. 31 was chosen for a reason.
"My understanding is that the reason the governor and the commissioner of education wanted to open schools earlier this year is so that students would have more time for face-to face-learning and interactions with teachers and fellow students in the event that they end up reverting back to distance learning in the fall should we see a resurgence," Cooke said. "Now that we have direction from the state Department of Education that we need to offer both options to families, Dr. Garceau and his team have an incredible amount of planning that needs to happen in a short period of time before Aug. 31."
Whatever the decision, back to school has a new meaning in 2020.
"We're doing the best we can to plan for any scenario," Garceau said.
