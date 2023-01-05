WESTERLY – With the Town Council’s approval before the holidays, Westerly got the go-ahead to purchase 41 body-worn cameras for its police officers.
Like other police departments statewide, Westerly will receive five years of grant funding to partially pay for participation in the statewide body-worn camera program, administered by the state’s Public Safety Grant Administration Office.
The state has made a total of $15 million available in grants to local municipalities, Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey said.
On Nov. 7, the state awarded Westerly $71,750 annually for the five-year period, a total of $358,750.
Axon Enterprise Inc., of Arizona, will provide the licensing and equipment.
Axon, a contractor for the state under a master pricing agreement, submitted a bid for $502,207.60, which is a total sum of $100,441.68 due annually over the five-year period.
With the grant funds accounted for, that leaves the town to pay $28,691 annually over the same period.
“We had started four years ago putting money aside to fund this program,” Lacey said “So we actually have enough money in balance to fund it in its entirety.”
The town funds are set aside in the police equipment capital account.
Chief of Police Paul Gingerella said the cameras will be deployed to front-line officers and supervisors interacting with members of the public.
“The goal of this program is to enable the department to take advantage of the benefits of body-worn cameras,” he said, “which include providing an unbiased witness to law enforcement engagements, promoting accountability and building community trust.”
Gingerella said once the order is placed, it will take about four to six weeks for the cameras to be delivered.
The statewide body-worn camera program, introduced in June 2021, is designed to equip approximately 1,700 of Rhode Island’s uniformed patrol officers with body-worn cameras.
Around $3 million per year in state funding is necessary to ensure that all departments can purchase and deploy the cameras for the 5-year, state-supported implementation period.
Every city and town in Rhode Island has availed themselves of the new program, except Smithfield. Exeter does not have a police department.
Locally, Westerly will receive 41 cameras, while the Richmond and Hopkinton police departments each will receive 14, according to the attorney general’s office. Charlestown police will use 16 cameras.
Other law enforcement agencies, including the state-funded colleges and university, the Department of Environmental Management police and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, will also make use of the cameras.
Last May, the Stonington Police Department outfitted its officers with body cameras and put cameras into most of its cruisers.
