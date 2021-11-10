WESTERLY — The Westerly Ambulance Corps, Senior Citizens Center, and youth athletic fields are among the first organizations and facilities approved by the Town Council to receive a share of the town's federal American Rescue Plan Act funds allotment. Additional requests and approvals are expected in the future.
In total the council, during a meeting on Monday, approved about $1.26 million in requests after listening to brief presentations on each of the requests for assistance under President Joseph Biden's COVID-19 relief program. The federal program provides $65.1 billion in direct relief to municipalities throughout the country.
The town is scheduled to receive a total of $6.6 million from the federal program over two years. The council previously approved $400,000 to be used toward the cost of demolition of the former Potter Hill Mill.
American Rescue Plan Act funds are available to be used by towns to respond to the health emergency caused by the pandemic or the negative economic conditions it spawned, including grants to employers. Funds can also be used for government services that were curtailed by the pandemic or to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The Westerly Ambulance Corps will use the up to $310,000 approved by the council to refurbish two ambulances and to acquire two emergency ventilators. Melissa Davy, the corps' chief of emergency medical services, said the pandemic had caused a reduction in both calls for service and revenue last year. While operations have started to return to normal, Davy said calls for service and revenue will likely fall short of projections this year as well.
The council also approved up to $300,000 for new lighting at Craig Field and up to $125,000 to replace parts of the lighting system at the Westerly Pee Wee Football Field. The decades-old lights and poles at Craig Field are tilting and deteriorating, said Ed Haik, chairman of the Recreation Board. Under the approved request, the light fixtures will be replaced at the Pee Wee Football Field but the existing light poles will be retained. Both projects, which are expected to reduce utility bills at the two facilities, are spelled out in the municipal Recreation Facilities Master Plan.
Also approved was up to $250,000 for a downtown storm water project focused on improving Main Street's drainage by adding green spaces, trees, and other vegetation to filter and slow storm water from carrying pollutants into the Pawcatuck River. The project is a joint effort involving the town, Southern Rhode Island Conservation District, and other organizations. Property owners are being asked to join voluntarily.
The Westerly Senior Citizens Center was approved for up to $95,000 to help make up a revenue shortage caused by the center's inability to hold its annual fundraisers due to COVID-19 restrictions. Although the center itself was closed for significant parts of 2020, the facility continued to provide meals, social services and rides to its clients, said Don Reynolds, the center's director. The center also functioned as headquarters for the town's COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
The council also approved spending up to $15,000 for improvements to the Columbus Circle veterans park in the North End and Rooney Park, adjacent to the railroad station. Both parks have fallen into disrepair.
The purchase of a utility tractor and new beach rake were approved for the Recreation Department, which uses the equipment to maintain the town's two beaches. Julia Beasley, the department's director and beach operations manager, said the current tractor recently failed an inspection. The existing beach rake is also near the end of its useful life, she said.
Up to $110,000 was approved for a small business grant program that will be administered by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.