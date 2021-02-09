WESTERLY — Officials are encouraging senior citizens in the town to register through the online emergency CodeRed system if they would like to be considered for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The next anticipated allotment of vaccines will be reserved for those who are 75 or older, but officials said those 65 and older can register now in preparation for vaccines becoming available for a wider spectrum of residents. CodeRed alerts subscribers to public safety emergencies by phone, email, and text. The town's CodeRed registration page can be reached here.
Residents who previously signed up for CodeRed alerts must re-enter the system and register to get on the vaccine list. Residents who need assistance with the CodeRed online registration system can call a local hotline — 401-348-2526 — established by the Westerly Police Department. Voice mail messages left on the line will be be returned, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told the Town Council on Monday. Volunteers are assisting with the registration process and setting up appointments on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The town is currently in line to receive 640 total vaccines, but officials stressed they expect additional vaccines will be allotted to the town. As of Monday, Lacey said, he expected appointments would soon be made for all of the 640 doses. There are about 2,200 residents of the town who are 75 or older.
Volunteers working at the Emergency Operations Center at the police station are calling senior citizens who register through the CodeRed system to set up appointments for vaccines that will be administered on Feb. 15, Feb. 22, March 1 and March 8 at the Westerly Senior Citizens Center. Appointments for the second round of vaccines will be made on the day that individuals receive their first shot.
The town is also seeking volunteers to assist at the upcoming vaccine clinics. Most in need are vaccinators (EMT cardiac, nurses, PAs, and doctors) and pharmacist support. Other general support positions are also available. Those interested in volunteering should visit the town's online sign-up page here .
The town is also looking for volunteers to assist with registering people for vaccines. To volunteer for that, go here.
