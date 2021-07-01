WESTERLY — The School Building Subcommittee will soon conduct public workshops seeking input on recommended building plan options and the criteria that the subcommittee used to arrive at its conclusions.
During a meeting Wednesday, subcommittee members discussed potential summer dates for the meetings. Officials said additional sessions would likely be conducted once the new school year starts.
The subcommittee is working toward submitting a letter of intent to the state Department of Education in September.
"It's not ideal to have them in the middle of summer but I do think we need to start getting some feedback in an open forum," said Justin Hopkins, chairman of the subcommittee.
Members of the subcommittee and a consultant on the project agreed that the workshops should include a virtual or Zoom component.
"Maybe a hybrid or combination of both is probably the best way," said Joseph DeSanti, a project director with Downes Construction Co., which is serving as owner's project manager on the project.
The subcommittee plans to provide a status update during a joint meeting of the School Committee and Town Council planned for July 19.
The subcommittee will soon need to hire a design firm, Hopkins said. DeSanto said his company has templates it developed with input from the state education department for requests for proposals from potential design firms.
DeSanti said he hoped to soon tour and review each of the district's school buildings. He also recommended that members of the subcommittee and school officials soon schedule a meeting with RIDE officials to discuss the proposed building project.
"I would ask for a working meeting with RIDE before we move too much further ahead. They may have ideas for bonuses, financing, or something that may be changing in the near future," DeSanti said.
The two plans recommended by the subcommittee are called Option 10 and Option 13, and are largely based on plans submitted by two residents.
Option 10 calls for renovations or additions to Dunn's Corner and Springbrook elementary schools for K-3; use of Westerly Middle School for grades 4-7; relocation of grade 8 students from the middle school to Westerly High School; and upgrades to district athletic facilities as outlined in the municipal Recreation Master Plan.
Option 13 calls for demolishing a portion of State Street Elementary School and retaining part of the school for pre-K and district administrative offices, which are currently in Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. The plan also calls for expanded use of the State Street School gymnasium by the community and establishment of community gardens there. Springbrook and Dunn's Corners elementary schools would be renovated to accommodate grades K-3, and Westerly Middle School would be renovated and would serve grades 4-7. Grade 8 students would move to Babcock Hall. Augeri Field and the track, both at Westerly High School, would also be improved.
The Town Council, in March, unanimously approved a resolution stating its support for a school building project and establishing a $50 million borrowing limit regardless of potential reimbursement from the state.
Officials expect at least 35% percent of the cost of a potential building project to be reimbursed by the state. A $71.4 million project that was rejected in 2016 was believed to have qualified for 50% reimbursement.
