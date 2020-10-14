WESTERLY — The Town Council is putting taxpayer "money where its mouth is" by approving a gift of $5,000 to help the Westerly Library protect the Christopher Columbus statue in Wilcox Park.
The council, during its Oct. 5 meeting, gave a 6-1 approval to Town Manager J. Mark Rooney's proposal to give the library $5,000 to help with work the facility plans to better protect the statue. The council also agreed to allow the Department of Public Works to assist with digging trenches that will be required to install new security measures for the statue.
"I was just looking to do a bit of a partnership," Rooney said.
Two alleged would-be vandals were arrested in August after police say they were observed preparing to deface the statue with red paint.
The funds approved by the council had been marked in the town budget as a contribution to assist the annual Columbus Day parade, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, the council unanimously approved a resolution "in support of the monument remaining in Wilcox Park at its current location with proper signage, maintenance, and security."
The resolution of support followed a period of months during which the library and town staff researched who owns the statue. Rooney's staff determined the statue is owned by the library. The library board eventually voted "to take ownership" of the statue, according to the facility's website.
The future of the statue came into question this summer when Christopher Columbus statues and monuments throughout the country were removed or desecrated and knocked down in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Councilors Sharon Ahern and Brian McCuin initially suggested the library could use part of the $415,000 annual contribution the town makes to the library budget. Both councilors eventually changed their mind and said they supported Rooney's request. Councilor Karen Cioffi voted against supporting Rooney's proposal, saying the library could use part of the town's annual contribution. The library is a private facility and is not part of municipal government.
Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. said the town's annual subsidy to the library is a worthwhile expenditure.
"You either believe $415,000 is this huge amount of money that the town gives to the library and they should be thankful, or I look at it a little bit differently — God help us if government ran that park and that library ... it would cost us twice that amount to run," Cooke said.
Cooke also noted the council's earlier support of the statue.
"We already said, 'You're not tearing down statues in Westerly and you're not spray-painting them. You're not going to do that in this town.' And now we have to put our money where our mouth is," Cooke said.
Councilor Suzanne Giorno, the council's liason to the library's board, said the facility "was willing to step up" after suddenly learning it was responsible for the statue.
Brigitte Hopkins, Westerly Library executive director, said an ad-hoc committee is developing ideas for how to protect the statue and educate the community about the statue and its history as well as Columbus' place in history. Part of the education effort will include putting up interpretive signs.
While firm decisions have not been made, Hopkins said, it is possible the project could cost about $75,000 if a fence is put up around the statue. The $75,000 figure was discussed by Rooney during the council meeting. The library board decided to support keeping the statue in the park after receiving supportive phone calls, letters, and e-mails, and reading letters to the editor in The Westerly Sun, Hopkins said.
The town celebrated a dedication and unveiling ceremony for the statue on Oct. 12, 1949. It was paid for by the Westerly Columbus Memorial Fund Committee, which raised money over a period of years.
"After review, we determined that even though it was given to the citizens of the community of Westerly and Pawcatuck, it has been in the park. We feel like it's in public trust, so we feel that it should be kept for the community members as it was intended," Hopkins said during an interview Tuesday.
Giorno, during the Town Council's meeting, said she would ensure the interpretive signs do not "put us in any bad light."
"There will be nothing approved on those signs rewriting history or interpreting history that did not happen. I'm on that committee. I'm not going to allow it to happen," Giorno said.
The controversy connected to Columbus pertains to his treatment of indigenous people.
Councilors Cooke, Giorno, Ahern, McCuin, Christopher Duhamel and William Aiello voted in favor of giving the library the $5,000.
