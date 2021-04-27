WESTERLY — Town officials are emphasizing the availability of COVID-19 vaccines locally.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey, during a regular update on the town's response to the virus to the Town Council on Monday, said the vaccine clinic being operated twice a week at the Westerly Senior Citizens Center is approaching a "point where we will have more doses than people available to take it, so now we're trying to get the word out to people to get vaccinated."
To that end, officials drove to the Aquastar Inn on Route 1 Monday to administer vaccines to people who live there. In addition to functioning as a motel, the inn has several long-term, low-income tenants. Some of the tenants do not have automobiles. Similarly, Lacey said, officials communicated with officials at the WARM homeless shelter and local businesses to announce the availability of vaccines.
On April 19, some doses of the vaccine were available at the Senior Citizens Center without an appointment. As of Monday there were about 120 vaccine appointments available for today. Appointments can be made through the state vaccination website at https://www.vaccinateri.org/ or by calling the town's vaccine hotline at 401-596-2404.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said town officials are working with school officials to ensure students who are 16 or older can get vaccinated if they choose. Officials are hoping the availability of vaccines will enable more traditional end-of-year school activities this year. Many activities were canceled or severely modified last year because of the virus.
"They could have a somewhat normal prom and graduation if they get vaccinated," Rooney said.
Councilor Philip Overton praised Lacey and Councilor Karen Cioffi, who has been working as a volunteer during the vaccine clinics at the senior center. Lacey and several members of the police department have been on duty at the clinics since they started in February.
"I would like to say thank you to the chief and Councilor Cioffi and others who have really stepped up for the town. You deserve a big round of applause," Overton said.
In other business, Councilor Christopher Duhamel asked to have the council in the future examine the Town Charter for municipal positions that are currently required by the charter. Officials have said having some positions called out in the charter reduces flexibility and the authority of the town manager and Town Council to efficiently run the town. For instance, the council recently discussed assigning new duties to the director of development services position but was advised by Town Attorney William Conley Jr. that such a move could be construed as violating the charter's description of the job. Officials have also questioned why the charter mandates the hiring of a public works director, saying there might be times when the town manager could handle the duties rather than hiring another director-level employee. The position is currently vacant and has been for more than a year.
"I think it would behoove [the town] to take positions out of the charter. I don't know how so many positions ended up in the charter," said Town Council President Sharon Ahern.
Removal of positions from the Town Charter would ultimately require the approval of voters at a referendum.
Plans for a walking path to be developed at the town-owned Bradford preserve have been developed and are under review by the municipal Engineering Department. Town Councilor Christopher Duhamel, who serves as council liaison to the Recreation Board, said officials are hopeful the project could soon go to bid and be completed in the summer. The path will be paid for with funds from a $70,800 grant awarded to the town by the state Department of Environmental Management last year.
