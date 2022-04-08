WESTERLY — Applications are being accepted for COVID response grants being offered by the town of Westerly. The grants are for a one-time allocation of funds to help local small businesses and nonprofits.
The program is funded with $100,000 from the town of Westerly’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation of funds and is a result of a proposal made by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce. The grants are intended to support investments that help the local economy to address COVID-19 impact and recovery. Grants require a 100% match by the applicant.
There are two types of grants available, one for physical-improvement grants up to $10,000 and the other for COVID-related reimbursement up to $2,500. Applications will be considered from privately held businesses and nonprofit organizations located, registered and licensed, if applicable, to operate in the town of Westerly and established before Oct. 1, 2021.
Organizations that have previously been awarded, or will be granted, ARPA funds from either the Town of Westerly or Town of Stonington are not eligible to receive this grant.
The application deadline is Monday, May 2. If the program is not oversubscribed during the first round, a second round will be announced.
To apply, or for more information, visit oceanchamber.org/business-links.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.