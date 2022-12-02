WESTERLY — The WARM Shelter and the Olean Center will receive a share of $8.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. State leaders funded the foundation’s ARPA Nonprofit Support Program using $20 million from the state’s $1.1 billion share of the federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation for COVID-19 recovery.
“Nonprofits across the state have been going above and beyond to provide support and resources to people in need. Given the impact of COVID-19 and ongoing cost increases, our grants ensure they can continue doing the essential work that their communities depend on,” said Neil D. Steinberg, the Foundation’s president and CEO.
Organizations that have not already received grants may still apply for the remaining $11.7 million. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the funding is expended. The maximum grants are expected to be $150,000.
Applicants must have a federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) and must submit a copy of their most recent IRS Form 990, 990EZ or 990N; and their 501(c)(3) IRS determination letter with their application if it is not already on file at the foundation. For more information, visit rifoundation.org/arpagrants.
