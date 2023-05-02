WESTERLY — Westerly native Carla Panciera will be joined by a cow when she comes home Thursday. A life-size, milkable, plastic cow named Daphne.
A writer and teacher who grew up on a Westerly dairy farm, Panciera, daughter of the late Mary Ann and Aldo Panciera, will be at Savoy Bookshop and Café to read from her new book, "Barnflower: A Rhode Island Farm Memoir."
"Barnflower," said Panciera on the telephone from California one day last week, "is a series of short memoir pieces about growing up on our family farm" that's been 30 years in the making. It's a tribute to her parents, she said, and is of tremendous "personal importance."
The cow, she said, belongs to her cousin, Sylvia Panciera, owner of Ocean Breeze Farm in Weekapaug, who in turn, got it from the New England Dairy & Food Council.
And while she's not certain where Daphne will be stationed on Thursday — behind the bookshop or right on Canal Street — she is certain the cow will be there for her book release.
Panciera, who grew up on Tum-A-Lum Farm — on the land now occupied by Home Depot and a 76-home housing development — said writing "Barnflower" has been "an odyssey."
It's a book about a man and his work and what that life demanded of his family, Panciera said. "It's a love story for my dad."
Farming was not an easy way to make a living, she said, but, Aldo Panciera loved his work and loved his family and he made sacrifices for his children.
The late Aldo Panciera, who was inducted posthumously into the Rhode Island Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2007, was a lifelong Westerly dairy farmer who is considered to be one of the most influential cattle breeders of his generation. He began breeding cattle shortly after returning from World War II.
Carla, who has made her home on Boston's North Shore for the last several decades, had traveled to California with a friend while her friend and her friend's daughter toured colleges. As she waited for them, she was birdwatching and had already seen a California Towhee, a hooded oriole and and a lesser goldfinch, she said. Which was exciting, sure, but she was most excited about the release of her new book in her hometown. Panciera said she plans to read passages from her book, then take questions from guests before signing copies of "Barnflower."
"I love questions," said Panciera, who graduated from Westerly High School in 1981 before heading off to the University of New Hampshire and Boston University, where she earned a master's degree in poetry, and there's "nothing more exciting that coming home" to release her new book about home to her hometown and to members of the Cimalore-Panciera family.
And while Panciera, who lives in Rowley, Mass., with her three daughters and husband, Dennis Donoghue, may have been clear across the country, her heart was back at Tum-A-Lum Farm with her father and mother and their cows. And their bulls.
For instance, one bull Panciera writes about is Osborndale Ivanhoe, "the bull who became an unlikely celebrity," and is considered the most famous bull in the history of dairy farming in the United States.
"He defied expectations and challenged long-established notions of what constituted a champion Holstein," she writes. "But his fame was dependent on one man’s stubborn insistence that the animal was, indeed, special."
Her memoir, according to a blurb on the book, "is based on the real man and his very real effort to make a living at what he loved."
Her father, she writes, "was a demanding teacher and an unappeasable boss, but he was also a father who finished his night milking and took his daughter for sled rides down a frozen hillside ... or for a spin on the local carnival’s Ferris wheel, or who paused, plowing fields, to pick her the first wildflowers of the season."
As news of Panciera's Thursday reading spread across social media, messages full of memories began to pop on Facebook.
"I delivered the Westerly Sun paper to you," wrote Karen Ornberg. "I lived at 42 Franklin St. ... your driveway was the longest on my route."
"I remember visiting your parents' farm with my husband, Pat," posted Susan Brunner Gaccione. "If the weather's good, I'll walk on down to the Savoy."
A few years ago, Panciera participated in a poem-painting swap at the the Artists' Cooperative Gallery of Westerly when poets were asked to choose an artist who would then create a painting inspired by one of their poems.
Panciera chose Patty Nunes, a local artist who also happened to be Panciera's third-grade teacher.
Nunes said she chose Panciera's poem "Swingset" and painted Panciera "as I remembered that little 8-year-old girl I was fortunate to have had in my third grade class."
"She painted me as she knew me," writes Panciera, "an 8-year-old with a thatch of untamed hair and skinny legs."
"I’m swinging high while in the background, the sun sets behind a treeline," Panciera writes, "the way it would have set beyond the swing set on the farm."
"Even at that age, her writing was notable," said Nunes in an email, "as well as her creativity."
Nunes said when her third-grade class performed "The Wizard of Oz" that year, she cast Panciera as one of the main farm characters.
"The Sun was there to take a photo," said Nunes. ""She was the Scarecrow."
Panciera will be at Savoy Bookshop and Café, 10 Canal St., Westerly, on Thursday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.