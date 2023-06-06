WESTERLY — Catherine Shotick, a museum professional with more than a decade of experience in her field, has been named the first director of the Westerly Museum of American Impressionism. Her appointment was made following a nationwide search.
Shotick, 36, a Peoria, Illinois, native, most recently served as a curator at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, where she had a focus on American art and worked in collections management, exhibition creation, programming, publications and community partnerships. She also spent four years as curator of collections and exhibitions at the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, a historic house museum in downtown Chicago, where she was the head of the curatorial department.
Shotick said in an email Monday morning she "can't wait" to relocate to Westerly, a move she expects to take place before summer's end.
Shotick earned a bachelor's degree in art history and museum studies from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and a master's degree in art history from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, where she specialized in 19th- and 20th-century American art.
One of her recent projects was the curation of the exhibition “Eternal Light: The Sacred Stained-Glass Windows of Louis Comfort Tiffany,” which included the publication of its accompanying catalogue.
The Westerly Museum of American Impressionism, expected to open in the fall of 2024 on Watch Hill Road in the Avondale section of Westerly, was established by Thomas P. and Cynthia D. Sculco, philanthropists and art collectors with deep Westerly roots. The museum will be dedicated to the research and exhibition of American Impressionism, Shotick said. Its core permanent collection will include more than 150 examples of American Impressionism, paintings from the 1880s to 1920 that the Sculcos have acquired during their 40 years as collectors. Many of the works are paintings by New England and East Coast artists.
“We believe Catherine’s extraordinary curatorial experience and proven dedication to the museum profession, along with her intelligence and warm personality, will be crucial in bringing life into the museum, and we are delighted to have her on board,” said Tom Sculco in a statement. “She is a wonderful addition to our region's distinguished group of museum directors and professionals."
“I am humbled and elated that Tom and Cynthia have bestowed their trust upon me to help make their vision for the museum a reality,” said Shotick. “To have this opportunity to help create a museum from the ground up is a dream come true. I look forward to growing the collection, curating the gallery spaces, and partnering with other institutions to bring unique programming and events to the Westerly community.”
Shotick brings more than 12 years of experience in all aspects of museum operations. Her tenure officially began on May 1.
With the support of the Sculcos and initial funding provided by their foundation, Shotick will begin to design the research agenda, future collecting priorities, and exhibition calendar for the museum. A new website will be announced soon, she said.
Editor's note: this story has been updated to reflect a correction of an earlier version. Catherine Shotick is the inaugural director of The Westerly Museum of American Impressionism.
