WESTERLY — Proposed changes to the zoning regulations, intended to streamline processes for businesses and residents, have been sent to the Planning Board for an advisory opinion.
The changes are based on input from planning and zoning board members and from members of the Economic Development Commission.
"They also incorporate feedback from members of the community, land-use professionals, business owners and applicants," and align with proposed revisions to the municipal Comprehensive Plan, said Lisa Pellegrini, Development Services Department director, in a memorandum to the Town Council.
The changes, which are included on a document labeled "zoning stimulus," are also viewed as a way to assist the town recover from the economic problems wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and an effort to streamline the land-use regulatory process, Pellegrini wrote in the memorandum.
The development plan review process and the town's sign regulations would be revised under the proposed changes and a section on how violations of dimensional requirements will be handled would be added. The proposed regulation would allow for administrative approval of dimensional variances made necessary by violations, that are confirmed by as built drawings, in qualified cases.
The owners of property with pending zoning violations would be prohibited from seeking other variances or permits until the violations were resolved. Additionally, a mandatory $500 penalty would be assessed along with application fees following notices violation. The Zoning Board would be authorized to wave the penalty fee.
Also proposed is new language to clarify how officials determine whether the non-conforming use of property has been abandoned by its owner. The question of how to determine abandonment of non-conforming uses was a central issue in Copar Quarries of Westerly case. In that instance, neighbors argued that because the property had not been used for sustained quarrying activity for a period of time, the use had been abandoned. The property owners disagreed.
Some of the changes simply revise language in the regulations. For instance the current section on accessory apartments would be called accessory dwelling unit to more accurately capture the range of potential dwelling units. Other changes involve attempts to clarify and improve the language of the regulations. A section on art studios would be added.
The Town Council, on Monday, approved sending the proposed changes to the Planning Board. Once the council receives the opinion, it is expected to discuss the regulations and conduct a public hearing on them.
Town Council President Christopher Duhamel said the revised regulations will be helpful when the town pulls out of the COVID-19 crisis. He called the proposed changes a "streamlining of permitting so that when this does finally break the town will be that much more business-friendly" while maintaining respect for neighboring property owners.
