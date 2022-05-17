WESTERLY — The town's Recreation Department will move its offices to a building on Airport Road under an arrangement approved by the Town Council.
The council voted unanimously during a meeting on Monday to authorize Town Manager Shawn Lacey to enter into an agreement with the Frank Olean Center Inc. for the Recreation Department to use two offices and occasionally a community room at 93 Airport Road, the agency's headquarters. The center provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The need for office space arose when town officials decided to completely shutter and sell the former Bradford Elementary School building, which the Recreation Department had been using for office space and programming for several months. Other organizations also used the Bradford School building for recreation and other activities and the town used a portion of the building for equipment storage. The Bradford School building is currently being marketed for sale by the town.
Lacey said representatives of the nonprofit Olean Center approached him a few months ago looking for assistance and input on potential ways to use the building after transitioning many of the services it provides to clients' homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The cost of running the building — heating it and electricity — is expensive. They were looking for assistance and ideas on how to use the building," Lacey said.
The agreement will allow the town to use two offices and a community room when it is available. The town will also have its own entrance to the building, which is adjacent to Rotary Park, which the town uses for tennis and other recreation activities. The town will pay $1,000 per month to the Olean Center on a month-to-month basis.
Lacey said state officials have also discussed the possibility of the state Division of Motor Vehicles establishing services at the Olean Center facility. The DMV had offered once-a-week services at Town Hall for several years, but has not offered services there since the start of the pandemic.
Lacey and Town Council President Sharon Ahern recently toured the Airport Road facility.
"I thought it was a good idea. It's a great location," Lacey said.
The town could also potentially establish office space at the Airport Road building for other workers if space is needed, Lacey said.
The council discussed the potential sale of the Bradford School building during a private executive session, but took no action.
Ahern was joined by Councilors Karen Cioffi, Christopher Duhamel, Suzanne Giorno, Brian McCuin and Philip Overton in authorizing Lacey to enter into the agreement with the Olean Center. Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr. did not attend the meeting.
