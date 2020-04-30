One local school district is celebrating its high school's new ranking by U.S. News & World Report while another is analyzing the magazine's data to better understand why its high school slid in the latest ratings.
Westerly High School was eighth in the state and 2,454th nationally, up from 22nd in Rhode Island and 6,754th nationally, in the publication's rankings from one year ago. Chariho High School slipped from 6th in Rhode Island to 16th and from 1,892nd nationally to 4,152nd.
Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said Westerly High School's improvement reflects a sharp focus on improving "outcomes and opportunities" for students. Most of the data used for the ratings is from the 2017-18 school year, Garceau's first in the district and one year before current Westerly High School Michael Hobin started his position.
The publication's "Best High Schools" rankings evaluated schools based on six criteria: college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth (12th-grade students who took a variety of advanced placement exams) and graduation rate. Private high schools were not ranked, because they do not always require their students to take the same standardized tests. The magazine ranked nearly 18,000 schools.
While Westerly High School improved, Garceau noted the publication's ranking is just one way to look at the high school's performance. A close look at the students performance shows room for improvement as only 38% of students scored proficient in mathematics and just 67% were proficient in reading.
After learning of the rankings last year, Garceau said he hoped the school would get in to the top 10, a goal that was reached.
"Now we want to be in the top 5," Garceau said this week.
Ahead of Westerly in the rankings were perennial strong performers Classical High School in Providence, Barrington High School and East Greenwich High School.
"We're within striking distance," Garceau said of the schools that finished first second and third respectively in the publication's annual ranking, which was released last week.
Schools in Rhode Island are also scored by the state Department of Education. Westerly High School attained three out of a possible five stars in the 2018-19 state report card assesment. Chariho High School received four stars in 2018-19.
Scratching their heads
At Chariho, administrators are trying to figure out how and why the high school’s ranking went from sixth place in Rhode Island to 16th. Nationally, the school was 4,152nd with an overall score of 76.66 out of 100 points, a noticeable drop from its national ranking of 1,892nd last year.
The school’s “college readiness index,” which is based on advanced placement test data, was 29.5 of a possible 100 and the graduation rate was 90%.
Chariho Principal Craig MacKenzie said he was working with Assistant Principal Andrea Spas to try to understand the factors that had contributed to the decline.
In 2017-18, advanced placement exam scores of 3 or higher went up from 59% to 74%, but MacKenzie said some other standardized test scores had not shown improvement.
“I think one of the other factors is our internet testing scores,” he said. “Our SAT scores, ’16-’17 to ’17-’18, are pretty flat. Our reading was down about 5%, but the math score seems to be right where it was. So, we’ve got a little more delving to do just to try to understand exactly what the game-changer was. It could very well be that everybody else is performing at a really high rate and we’re not moving, but our AP scores seem to contradict that.”
Spas explained that data was an indispensable tool for tracking students’ progress.
“What was important to us was to see how these rankings are determined and what data, specifically, they’re looking at,” she said. “That college readiness piece, there’s some real specific indicators.”
MacKenzie said understanding the data in the report was important in helping the district predict what future rankings might look like.
“We look at our data by semester, almost, in terms of analyzing what’s working and not working, how our students are performing,” he said. “Our standardized assessment data, or SAT and PSAT data, we’re looking at that annually, comparatively, to see how we can improve.
"So for U.S. News & World Report, we should be able to look at performance data in a given year and if we’re using the same criteria, anticipate how we’re going to do.”
MacKenzie said the change was definitely a cause for concern.
“We value the rankings when they’re good, so we’re concerned when they’re bad,” he said. “You know, we don’t put up signs that say ‘U.S. News & World Report top 10’ and then not think about it when we drop down to 16 from sixth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.