WESTERLY — Hoping to take advantage of a “fleeting moment,” the Westerly Town Council has prepared a draft resolution asking for the town to take ownership of the Watch Hill Lighthouse.
The stated goal of the resolution, prepared by Councilor William Aiello, is to protect public access to the historic shoreline property in perpetuity.
Part of the proposal would see the town lease the land to the nonprofit Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association, which has served as its caretaker for more than 30 years.
Four council members, including Aiello, have called for a special meeting on the proposal at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Town Hall.
The lighthouse tower and other structures sit on 3.92 acres of federal land. Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced an agreement for the lighthouse keepers association to take over ownership from the U.S. Coast Guard, which has deemed the lighthouse as “excess property.” The transfer is expected to occur at a later date.
The property is appraised at $11.3 million as of June, according to town records.
The Westerly Harbor Management Plan calls the property one of the town’s established shoreline public access points. The resolution also cites sections of Westerly’s comprehensive plan and town ordinances that direct the town to preserve and in some cases expand public access points, especially to bodies of water.
It also notes the association, which leases it from the federal government, “has placed various restrictions on public access” to the property.
“The Westerly Town Council believes that keeping the 3.92 acres of federal shoreline land under public ownership is the best way to ensure that public access is forever protected and that the federal shoreline land is never sold, transferred or swapped by private entities,” the resolution says.
It also proposes conveying the lighthouse tower and adjoining structures to the association in perpetuity and exempt the tower and other structures from local property taxes, as long as public access to the buildings is “appropriately maintained.”
If the town takes ownership of the parcel, it would lease the land to the association for $1 annually, similar to the town’s lease of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce building at 1 Chamber Way.
Under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000, nonprofits and local and state governments may apply for ownership and caretaking responsibilities of the former federal properties. Successful applicants must show they can maintain and preserve the lighthouses and make them open to the public for educational, cultural and recreational uses.
It was just a year ago, under a previous council, that the town reiterated its support of the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association as the potential new owner of the lighthouse in a letter to the U.S. National Park Service from Town Manager Shawn Lacey.
The 45-foot Watch Hill Lighthouse tower was built in 1855 and is part of the Watch Hill Historic District, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The 4.5-acre peninsula property includes an oil house built in 1855-56, a brick signal house from the early 20th century and a workshop built in 1939.
If the resolution is adopted, copies would be sent to Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, local state legislators, the U.S. General Services Administration, National Parks Service, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and the Coastal Resources Management Council.
