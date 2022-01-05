WESTERLY — Mary Jane DiMaio, who blazed a trail in local government when she became the first woman to serve as president of the Town Council, is being remembered for her commitment to making the town a better place and her belief in the power of a warm greeting and a kind word that gave rise to Neighbor Day, the holiday she created.
A mother of four and wife of Dr. Anthony C. DiMaio for 60 years, DiMaio died Monday at Westerly Hospital. She was 82.
DiMaio left a lasting impression. Neighbor Day, which she founded in 1993 following an incident of extreme violence involving teens in the town, was based on a simple premise found in many faiths, "Love thy Neighbor," and the message of the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Neighbor Day, which was eventually established as a local holiday in perpetuity by the Town Council, is observed every year on the Sunday before Memorial Day. It was proclaimed a day of special observance by the Rhode Island General Assembly in 1999, and the U.S. Senate embraced that message and unanimously consented to a resolution establishing a National Neighbor Day in 2008. Thanks to DiMaio's work, the holiday has been observed elsewhere, including in New London and Providence.
Christopher A. Koretski, now 27, first became involved with Neighbor Day when he was a boy of 12. On Wednesday he recalled being encouraged by his family and grandparents Betty-Jo and Joseph N. Cugini to find a way to get involved with and serve the community. He made his way to a Neighbor Day organizational meeting and soon found himself working alongside DiMaio.
"She was generous and kind and had a true sense of community and bringing people together was her main goal. For me, as a young person at the time, her main goal was she wanted to instill in me a similar love for the community," Koretski said.
Koretski said DiMaio's efforts worked, as borne out by his long tenure as a volunteer firefighter in the town and involvement with several other organizations.
"I credit a lot of that to Mary Jane's kindness and passion and true sense of community," Koretski said.
Since Koretski was too young to drive when he first started working on Neighbor Day, he often jumped in DiMaio's white Jaguar with its "MJD" license plate for a ride home.
"Mary Jane would drive me home. She was short so she would sit on a cushion and she would wave to everyone as we drove home. It didn't matter whether it was a police officer or people on the sidewalk. She would wave to everyone. She was Mrs. Westerly," Koretski said.
DiMaio was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy and Salve Regina University and received a B.A. in sociology and education. She was a real estate broker and a longtime communicant of St. Clare Church. Koretski said she "wore her faith on her sleeve" by always wearing an angel pin. "It was an outward sign of her faith," Koretski said.
When DiMaio was running for Town Council in the late 1990s, she called upon her friend Lori Urso, a musician and fellow politician, to write a campaign jingle. Urso, who went on to serve on the council from 2000–2002 with DiMaio, found herself thinking about that jingle soon after she heard the news of DiMaio’s passing.
"The words are true," said Urso, noting that DiMaio used the jingle in radio ads. "Mary Jane was genuine."
"The lyric goes like this," Urso added: "She's done a lot for Westerly, she's worked on your behalf. Gave Neighbor Day, a center for teens, and cable in the class. She cares about her fellow man, she'll help you out whenever she can, have faith in government once again, cast your vote for Ma-ry Jane."
Urso also helped her friend write the "Neighbor Day" song, which is actually titled "This Love, This Peace," she pointed out.
"We did it at her small dining table," Urso recalled in an email. "Occasionally I would make an appearance with my guitar on Neighbor Day and perform it on the Town Hall steps."
"She was rightfully proud of the positive vibe people felt in town on that day,” she continued, "a day she created in response to an episode of teen gun violence in town.”
Her time serving with DiMaio on the council has lasting significance, Urso said.
"She truly cared about Westerly and its citizens,” said Urso. “... I am honored to have served with her and to have been associated with her."
"We had similar roots," said Urso. "We had a lot in common with each other … both of our families are from northern Providence neighborhoods … I felt I could relate to her in some ways."
Urso recalled the year the two women marched side by side in in the Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Day Parade in the pouring rain along with other town councilors.
"She wasn't going to renege, so neither was I," Urso said, "So, we forged ahead to the end, to fulfill our commitment to the local veterans. She cared so much for them and had such respect for their sacrifices."
"She inspired me in that way," said Urso. "I'm sure Mary Jane inspired many people to open their hearts more to others."
DiMaio was certainly an inspiration for Diana Serra, who became the second female to serve as council president.
"She was a role model," said Serra. "And she loved Westerly and the people of Westerly."
"She worked hard too," added Serra. "She was strong, independent, determined … and she said what was on her mind."
Serra said when she became the council president, DiMaio took time to share advice and tips.
"She wanted to help me," Serra said. "I’d go to her house for coffee and we'd talk so it would be a good transition. I was grateful for that."
"She was also always smiling," Serra recalled. "She liked to laugh and she seldom got angry."
"She had such a love for the Westerly community," Serra added.
Town Clerk Donna Giordano said Mary Jane DiMaio's name and the word "passion" are synonymous.
"When I think of Mary Jane that is what I think — passion," Giordano said.
As town clerk, Giordano worked closely with DiMaio to organize the Neighbor Day celebrations that are conducted each year on the front steps of Town Hall.
"She had everyone here at Town Hall engaged with writing letters and invitations and planning the event. Neighbor Day was her baby and it became her legacy," Giordano said.
