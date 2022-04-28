NEW LONDON — The Westerly Morris Men will perform a traditional ritual dance to celebrate the arrival of May Day by ‘dancing the sun up’ on the green at Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave. The dance will begin at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance. For more information, visit westerlymorrismen.org.
— Sun staff
