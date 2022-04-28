032022 NSTN Morris Men Lantern Hill hh 008641.JPG
The Westerly Morris Men celebrating the vernal equinox by dancing at dawn on the summit of Lantern Hill in North Stonington in March 2022. Sun file photo

NEW LONDON — The Westerly Morris Men will perform a traditional ritual dance to celebrate the arrival of May Day by ‘dancing the sun up’ on the green at Connecticut College, 270 Mohegan Ave. The dance will begin at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance. For more information, visit westerlymorrismen.org.

— Sun staff

