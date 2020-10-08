WESTERLY — A Westerly Middle School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
State Department of Health officials, according to Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau, determined that contact tracing and other steps are not necessary because the student has not been in school since Sept. 29 when the student started to feel unwell.
"The state Department of Health has advised that, after reviewing all facts related to this case (including that the individual who tested positive has not been in school since early last week), no further directives to self-quarantine or other actions with respect to contact tracing at the school level are needed," Garceau wrote Thursday morning in a follow-up e-mail to families and school staff.
Families whose children attend the school and staff were informed of the positive test Wednesday night in an e-mail from Principal Paula Fusco who was notified by the state health department earlier in the evening.
The state health department officials determined that contact tracing was not necessary because the officials believe the student was not in close contact with other members of the school community while the student was infectious, Garceau said during an interview with The Sun on Thursday. A close contact is defined as a person who was within six feet of an infected person (with or without a mask) for at least 15 minutes, or having unprotected direct contact with secretions of a person with confirmed COVID-19 during the infectious period. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control website, the onset and duration of viral shedding and the period of infectiousness for COVID-19 are not yet known with certainty. Based on current evidence, scientists believe that persons with mild to moderate COVID-19 may be infectious for up to 10 days following symptom onset, while a small fraction of persons with severe COVID-19, including immunocompromised persons, may be infectious for up to 20 days.
Fusco, Garceau said, was prepared to provide the state health department with classroom and transportation seating charts before the district learned that contact tracing would not be carried out.
"We wish the student well and are sure they will make a speedy recovery," Garceau said.
Garceau said he remains confident that the school district's reopening plan is working well to mitigate against students and staff spreading the virus.
"We expect [positive cases] to happen from time to time and are following the state Department of Health guidelines and keeping tabs on this," Garceau said.
By closing all schools for in-person learning on Wednesdays, Garceau said custodial staff are able to accomplish detailed cleaning and administrators can continue to evaluate protocols. As long as positive cases in the region remain relatively flat, Garceau said he believes the district's schools will remain safe.
Garceau thanked the district's families for keeping their children home if they show any symptoms that could be symptoms of COVID-19.
"If we do this right, students and staff won't get sick here because the virus won't be here," Garceau said.
Garceau encouraged parents, guardians and students to call the state's Pre-K-12 COVID-19 Test Scheduling Service at 844-857-1814 to schedule a free test. The local test site is at Wal-Mart on Post Road. For more information on the test program visit https://health.ri.gov/covid/testing/k-12/.
There have been two COVID-19 positive cases in Westerly schools since they reopened on Sept. 14. An Aramark company food service worker assigned to Westerly High School was announced as having tested positive on Oct. 1.
