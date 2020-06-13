WESTERLY — School officials are hoping to buy a little time before the wrecking ball swings and wipes out the Tower Street School building, which they had decided in April to stop using.
After learning of the School Committee's intent to turn care and control of the building over to the town, the town council decided to tear the 65-year-old school down and sell the property.
"During the Town Council executive session meeting, held on Monday, June 1, this office was directed to proceed with taking steps for the demolition of the Tower Street School / Community Center building structure," Town Manager J. Mark Rooney wrote in a June 4 letter to Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau.
The letter goes on to say that bids from contractors would be sought and demolition was expected to begin on July 15 with completion no later than Aug. 15. The letter came as a surprise to many, since following the June 1 executive session Town Council President Christopher Duhamel, while publicly discussing the council's decisions, said only that the council had directed Rooney to pursue sale of the property, omitting discussion of razing the building.
On Wednesday, Garceau said Rooney had indicated the demolition could be postponed for one month to give the School Department time to remove materials from the building, but the School Committee has asked Garceau to seek a two-month delay of the demolition.
After the the Tower Street building was taken offline as a neighborhood elementary school, it was transformed into a mostly education-focused community center with a mix of programming offered by the School Department, town and private organizations. Some say assurances the center would be self-sustaining, through lease and rental fees and program charges, and would not require financial support from the town or School Department, proved overly optimistic. Others question whether such assurances were ever made.
Despite concerns about the cost of keeping the building open, programming at the center has had many supporters who say the services are needed for the town's most vulnerable children and families.
"My concern is if these programs go away, what will the ramifications be, and certainly I believe problems will crop up elsewhere," said School Committee member Diane Chiaradio Bowdy on Wednesday.
Chiaradio Bowdy, School Committee member Kristen Sweeney and two members of the Town Council have been studying the Tower Street programs and assisting with efforts to find new locations for at least some of them. Sweeney noted that many of the programs are grant-funded and focus on the town's neediest and youngest children and their parents as well.
The School Committee voted 6-1 Wednesday to retain Joan Serra as a School Department employee and to pay her salary and benefits of about $97,620 for the 2020-21 fiscal year that starts July 1. Serra has worked for the district for more than 20 years, including most recently as director of community relations and building operations at the Tower Street center. In the upcoming fiscal year she will run the Parents and Teachers program, which the School Committee discussed moving to Springbrook School. Serra will also seek local organizations to take over running a before- and after-school program that was offered at the center.
The programs would be based at each of the town's three elementary schools under a plan discussed by the School Committee Wednesday. Serra will also continue discussions with town officials about merging a summer program the center offered with municipal Recreation Department offerings. The summer program will not be offered this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
Sweeney and Chiaradio Bowdy recommended discontinuing the Grown and Go Seek early childhood program that had been offered at the center.
School Committee Chairwoman Christine Cooke voted against the motion to retain Serra for the entire year, saying she preferred to commit to six months and then reevaluating efforts to address the center's programming. Cooke also questioned the School Department's continued involvement with the center's pre- and after-school programs when the department offers an award-winning preschool program.
"I would think we'd want to grow our own program," Cooke said, adding that parents also have the option of sending their children to private preschools.
School Committee members Mary Adams, Tim Killam, Rebecca Greene, Marianne Nardone, Sweeney and Chiaradio Bowdy voted in favor of retaining Serra for the year.
The Committee voted 7-0 to continue accepting a grant that is used to pay for the cost, aside from Serra's salary, of the Parent as Teachers program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.