WESTERLY — Several open town positions, including an assistant town manager, could be filled by the end of the year.
Town Manager Shawn Lacey said Friday an offer was made to a candidate for the assistant manager position.
“We’re making progress and hope to have most positions filled by the end of the calendar year,” Lacey said.
Lacey proposed the assistant town manager position during Town Council budget talks earlier this year, saying the assistant would be responsible for managing department heads.
He said he envisioned the assistant town manager overseeing the land-use functions in the Department of Development Services as well as the work of the assistant superintendent of utilities, who manages the water and sewer departments.
Members of the former council said the position is needed to support the town manager job, which has seen expanded responsibilities with time. Supporters also said that an assistant town manager position had been in place several years ago.
Last month, voters approved ballot questions allowing officials to eliminate the vacant positions of director of public works and director of developmental services, as well as any references to the roles in the town charter. The positions of Superintendent of Public Works and Superintendent of Utilities will remain in place.
A posting for the position, with a salary range of $110,000 to $120,000, has been online since August.
The assistant manager position would be paid for with funds that would have been used to pay the salary of the director of public works.
Lacey also is working to fill the town’s vacant director of finance position, following the retirement of former director Dyann Baker. It’s been advertised since August as well, with a proposed salary between $125,000 and $135,000.
“We’re still actively looking for a finance director, and that might be the one position we don’t fill by the end of the year,” he said.
An offer was made to one applicant but was turned down, Lacey said.
The finance director heads up all municipal financial functions, including accounting and auditing, budgets, grants management, purchasing and tax collections.
Cindy Kirchhoff, the school district's director of finance and operations, is serving in an interim capacity, Lacey said.
Lacey also said the town is looking to fill a vacancy in the department of public works and one in the water department and that the police department is at full staffing levels.
