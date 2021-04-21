WESTERLY — Complaints to members of the Town Council and other officials are prompting development of a proposed ordinance to regulate short-term rental properties.
On Monday, the council agreed by consensus to ask its lawyer and lawyers who work with the Planning Board to develop a proposed ordinance. Having a local law on the books, Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said, will help authorities when they respond to complaints about to rental properties.
"We need a point of contact, because some of these houses have become a nuisance to their neighbors," Rooney said.
According to Rooney, unruly renters have been reported throughout the town, not just in coastal neighborhoods in Misquamicut.
Councilor Karen Cioffi agreed, saying she had heard numerous "horror stories."
"I've been hearing they are in all neighborhoods," Cioffi said.
Dylan Conley, who serves as town attorney along with his father and other lawyers in the Law Office of William J. Conley Jr., said he would likely craft an ordinance requiring owners who rent their property for 28 days or less to obtain a temporary use permit. The application process would serve as a form of registration, provide town officials with a point of contact in case of problems, and allow for swift responses.
"You can take it away quickly, which is critical," Conley said.
Conley, who said he has worked on short-term rental ordinances for other municipalities, said officials are likely to receive input along the way.
"There are two distinct populations impacted by Airbnb ordinances — people who own them and people who live next to them. And they agree on absolutely nothing," Conley said. "It can lead to protracted and challenging conversations."
Conley was referring to Airbnb Inc., which provides an online marketplace of vacation rentals. He said some municipalities permit short-term rentals in certain areas or zones. The ordinance, he said, would also establish a system of fines for property owners. To be effective, the amount of the fines, he said, should be tied to rental fees.
Town Councilor Brian McCuin said an ordinance is needed.
"We've seen some of the letters ... it's not fair if someone lives in a single-family neighborhood and they have a party house next door. It's just not right," McCuin said.
Councilor Christopher Duhamel said he looked forward to a draft version of a proposed ordinance but noted summer rental properties are common in some parts of the town, such as Misquamicut.
Council President Sharon Ahern said a draft ordinance would serve as a starting point.
"It's incredibly lucrative for the people who are doing it but can also be incredibly disruptive," Ahern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.