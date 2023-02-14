WESTERLY — The town is looking at ways to expand broadband access in the downtown Westerly area, Town Council President Edward Morrone said.
Morrone said he’s heard from businesses that use Wilcox Park during events that connectivity to the internet is poor.
“There’s a big circle, and there’s a whole void there that exists,” Morrone said. Some vendors, for example, can’t connect their credit card processing equipment during events such as the Virtu Art Festival, he said.
The town’s information technology director, Michael Harris, will explore ways to begin the process of expanding the town’s broadband capabilities, especially downtown, Morrone said.
— Ryan Blessing
