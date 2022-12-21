WESTERLY — There’s a community component to how Westerly plans for the next hurricane, flood or other natural hazard, and officials want the public to get involved.
The town is developing a 2023 Hazard Mitigation and Flood Management Plan, its blueprint for strengthening the town against potential climate-related incidents.
“This plan focuses on natural hazards as opposed to a terrorist attack or cyberattack,” Kim Jacobs, the town’s consultant on the plan, said. “By planning, we become proactive rather than reactive.”
Westerly, like other coastal communities, has seen an increase in flood events and coastal erosion, tied to increased rainfall and sea level rise, Jacobs said.
An advisory committee of town staff, residents and other stakeholders is working on the plan, which is an update to its 2018 Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency requires municipalities to update their hazard mitigation plans at five-year intervals. FEMA also requires communities to have such a plan in order to receive federal government funding as FEMA aid, Jacobs said.
The plan will set updated goals and objectives and develop a mitigation strategy and action plan with a list of prioritized projects.
“We talked about ranking what hazards will impact more of the community,” Jacobs said.
People tend to recall events such as Superstorm Sandy or the historic floods of March 2010 when talking about natural disasters. But the plan takes a broad view, looking at both small and large climate events, from brush fires to earthquakes, as examples.
“A lot of times if we have those in the plan and opportunities for grants come about, that allows the town to take advantage of a lot of money that’s out there and do a lot more with a lot less,” Jacobs said.
The current revisions expand the town’s abilities to enact floodplain management.
“You have the Pawcatuck River, which is a big floodplain. You have your coastal area which is also a big floodplain,” Jacobs said.
Westerly also takes part in a Community Rating System. It’s a voluntary program that’s part of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program that allows communities to accumulate “points” that reduce flood insurance rates through NFIP.
“It’ll reduce your rates by 5 or 10 percent, depending on what category you are,” Jacobs said. Westerly, a category 7, receives a 10 percent NFIP reduction, she said.
Westerly’s plan will also meet Community Rating System criteria in order to be eligible to accumulate more points under that system, Westerly Principal Planner Alyse Oziolor said.
“Our current plan that’s in existence is losing out on a lot of credits for that activity for CRS,” she said.
Public input is a key component of the work.
Jacobs said the committee’s work will lead to an action plan, updated yearly.
“It’s a really important thing to do, because it keeps you on track,” she said.
The committee recently concluded an online survey from Nov. 22 to Dec. 15 and held a public informational meeting on Tuesday at Town Hall. Upcoming meetings open to the public are scheduled for Jan. 11 and 18, both at 9 a.m. in the Development Services Conference Room at Westerly Town Hall.
The town also has created an informational webpage for the plan, at westerlyri.gov/546/Hazard-Mitigation.
A public review period of the draft plan will take place soon. The draft will be placed on the town’s website for public feedback for three weeks and then it will go to a public hearing.
The Town Council can then choose to accept the plan as presented and then send it to both the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and finally to FEMA. The town also could opt to get conditional approval from FEMA first before it adopts the plan locally.
