WESTERLY — The town has listed several warming centers ahead of what could be record-breaking cold temperatures and a brutal wind chill Friday and Saturday.
The Westerly Library at 44 Broad St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Westerly Senior Citizens Center, 39 State St., will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Also, the Westerly Police Department Emergency Operations Center at 60 Airport Road is open 24/7.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill watch for Thursday overnight through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to range from a high of 39 to a low of minus 1. Wind chills may make these temperatures feel as low as minus 30.
— Ryan Blessing
