WESTERLY — Three nonprofit organizations have been selected to receive grants from the Champlin Foundation to help pay for big-ticket capital items and repairs. The grants to Westerly Library, Ocean Community YMCA and Granite Theatre were announced Tuesday.
The awards to the local groups were three of 188 grants totaling $18 million doled out by the Cranston-based foundation to meet demands related to social services, education, historic preservation, arts and culture, and beyond.
"The nonprofit community in Rhode Island has navigated the current health and economic crises with extraordinary resilience, while also keeping a firm eye on building for the future. At a time when their services are in greater demand than ever before, so many essential charities have stepped up, their leadership thinking innovatively about how to adjust programming and deliver support," said Nina Stack, executive director of the Champlin Foundation, in a news release. "The Champlin Foundation is proud to support these agencies and organizations to expand their reach and impact, and to play a part in their vital efforts to help Rhode Island weather this storm and the challenges that await us in the future."
Westerly Library was awarded $325,000 for upgrades to its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; the Y was awarded $237,741 for upgrades to the Fuller and Buckley Pools at the Westerly-Pawcatuck Branch; and the Granite Theatre was awarded $39,450 for exterior repairs and renovations.
Brigitte Hopkins, Westerly Library and Wilcox park executive director, said the grant will be used to cover part of the total estimated cost of $425,000 to replace the library's water-based cooling-system chiller with an air-based chiller. The project has been on the library's radar since at least 2017 when the facility's building committee conducted a study that determined the chiller should be repaired and would soon need replacement. A third option, taking no action, could have resulted in spending hundreds of thousands if the system failed, Hopkins said.
The new chiller will be installed at ground level on the west side of the library building and surrounded by fencing and planted screening. The existing 120-ton cooling tower on the roof will be removed, freeing up space on the roof and reducing load. The existing water-cooled chiller will also be removed from its current location inside the building which will provide the library with much-needed storage space, Hopkins said.
The new system is expected to be more reliable and result in reduced annual energy requirement of at least 25%, and reduce water use and maintenance costs. The library is often designated by the town as a cooling center on sweltering summer days.
Nonprofit groups have been affected by the COVID-19 virus in many ways, including making it difficult to conduct traditional fundraising activities.
"Fundraising can be challenging during any year. The virus has just made it more difficult. We are so thankful that this expense is being covered in part by the Champlin Foundation," Hopkins said.
The Y will use its grant to upgrade the deck and under-structure of the therapeutic Buckley Pool and perform upgrades to the Fuller Pool.
"We can't thank the Champlin Foundation enough for their continued generous support to the Ocean Community YMCA and other nonprofits in Rhode Island," said Maureen Fitzgerald, Ocean Community YMCA executive director.
Earlier this year the foundation worked with the Y to reallocate a previous grant award for use to cover some of the Y's operations costs, Fitzgerald said.
"We are very fortunate to have the Champlin Foundation in Rhode Island to support local Y's, hospitals, libraries, and land trusts and all that they do," Fitzgerald said.
The Granite Theatre will use its $39,450 grant for exterior repairs and renovations.
According to the foundation's news release, of the 188 organizations receiving funding in this cycle, 25 received grants for the first time, joining the ranks of hundreds of mission-driven organizations that have been supported by foundation over its 88-year history. To date, the foundation has awarded more than $600 million to Rhode Island nonprofit organizations, primarily to fund capital projects.
Going forward, organizations can apply in one of two Champlin grant application cycles through their online application portal. The first cycle will be open Dec. 15 to Jan. 15; the second cycle will be open June 1 to July 1.
Last spring the foundation provided additional relief because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the foundation awarded $1 million in emergency COVID-19 relief funding to 63 organizations, as well as $600,000 for the state’s nonprofit hospitals and $13,000 to purchase thermal-scan thermometers for homeless shelters. The foundation also provided unprecedented flexibility for a number of existing grant recipients, allowing them to repurpose $1 million in capital funding to maintain operations during the economic crisis, the news release said.
