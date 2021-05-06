WESTERLY — About 40 people gathered via Zoom Wednesday night for a wide-ranging, virtual conversation about race, racism and anti-racism with April Dinwoodie and Kevin Lowther II, who are both Black and both members of Westerly's Anti-Racism Coalition — and both of whom grew up "as persons of color in the mostly white community of Westerly."
Hosted by Westerly Library and Wilcox Park as part of the library's "Community Voices: History in Balance" series, the program was moderated by Lou Toscano, a retired school teacher who co-chairs the library's Education Subcommittee.
After introducing the "two well-respected, active members of the community," Toscano, using his hands, explained why the series was created.
"What we want is less of this," he said with his two fists bumping together in a clashing motion, "and more of this," he continued, showing his hands linked together.
Toscano then asked the guests about the history of the local anti-racism coalition — which meets every Sunday on the steps of the Westerly Post Office — and how the two came to be involved.
Dinwoodie, a Black/bi-racial, transracially adopted person and a nationally recognized thought leader on adoption, foster care, and multiracial families, said that one Sunday, as she was driving through downtown Westerly, she noticed a small gathering of people carrying signs.
It was shortly after the murder of George Floyd, she said, and when she realized what she was witnessing was a protest, she did a double-take.
"I was brought to tears," said Dinwoodie. "I just didn't expect it."
For so long, she explained, discussions of race and racism in Westerly were just not given voice, yet here was a group of people united, focused and actually protesting.
Dinwoodie said she immediately turned around and connected with the organizers and found comfort and solidarity in their mission to "embrace multiculturalism and address racism through education and empowerment."
There was a sense of joy and goodness and community, she added. She joined the group and has since become an active member, joining the groups' founders, Bug Celico, Leslie Dunn, Rana Hamelin, Kayla Kennedy, Madeline Labriola and Anne Pearce.
Lowther, too, has joined the coalition and become an active member. A West Point graduate, who, in addition to serving 13 years in the Army, where he earned combat decorations in Iraq and Afghanistan, is also a musician who goes by the name "Big Lux."
Lowther, who also serves on the Westerly Planning Board, said for so long, a notion was promoted that we were living in a "post-racial" society, an idea that has been challenged since the murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, among others.
Lowther, who has participated in protests around the country, said at last, a "lot of energy" has developed around social justice issues locally and nationally, and the local coalition, an unaffiliated group of people who see the need to protest and educate, is here to offer practical advice to those interested in learning how to help.
The group's intention is to foster discussions of race and racism with plenty of "grace and compassion," said Lowther, stressing that the work is not always easy. People have not necessarily been engaged in the work thus far and it has to be taught carefully, with thought and intention, he said.
"The author Malcolm Gladwell has this theory that it takes ten-thousand hours to really learn something," said Dinwoodie, "whether it's shooting hoops or knitting."
With topics as big and emotional as race and racism, it'll take at least 1,000 hours of processing, both Dinwoodie and Lowther agreed.
The two activists said they have met with public officials to discuss how best to proceed with anti-racism measures and are thinking about how to best create "safe spaces" to talk about thorny issues like critical race theory.
They want to provide more of a "gateway to understanding history," Dinwoodie said, "not in a bulldozing way, but in a safe way."
The coalition has built up a lending library and has created a website with resources, a "Protest Playlist," and links to their Facebook page and to the proposed Rhode Island House Bill 6070. The controversial bill, currently "being held for study" by the legislature, calls for a ban on teaching so-called "divisive concepts" such as racism. The coalition has formally expressed their concern with the bill which, they state, "is a distraction from focusing on the symptoms of racism and sexism instead of the causes."
Dinwoodie said the coalition has worked hard to develop objectives, strategies, goals and measures and is actively working on the best ways to have constructive conversations about anti-racism.
The four pillars of their work include voting rights, truth-telling in education, fair and affordable housing and policing.
"It's not snip, snap and done," said Dinwoodie. "We don't fancy ourselves as having all the answers."
It's more about building relationships, she said, because without real relationships, nothing can move forward.
"We want to learn together," she stressed, to make "intentional discoveries."
The group's intention, they said, is to take a "deep look" at what needs to be done in Westerly to improve the community's understanding of racism.
"It's hard work," said Lowther.
"Sundays are about building community," said Dinwoodie, "in the spirit of coming together."
The Sunday events, held each week from 10 a.m. to noon, offer an opportunity to talk, to process and to share information, they said.
Lowther and Dinwoodie said attending a Sunday gathering is one way for people to get involved and learn more. They plan to add more music and poetry to the gatherings and invite and encourage people to attend and learn more about the goals of the group.
The "Community Voices: History in Balance Series," said Amanda Wagner, the library's outreach coordinator, is a monthly series of presentations and conversations "designed to highlight important topics that both historically and currently impact our community."
For more information about the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition, to volunteer, or to sign up to share a poem, tell a story or sing a song, send an email to westerlyarc@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/westerlyarc or website at linktr.ee/westerlyarc.
