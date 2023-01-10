WESTERLY — Kindergarten registration for Westerly schools for the 2023-24 school year is now open. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023, to be eligible for kindergarten. Families with siblings that currently attend a Westerly Public School’s elementary school are encouraged to register their child by Feb. 15.
Registration packets can be downloaded at westerly.k12.ri.us or by calling 401-315-1502 to have one mailed to your home address.
Completed application packets can be dropped off at Babcock Hall, 23 Highland Ave., or scanned and emailed to MBarber@westerly.k12.ri.us. Appointments must be made to drop off the completed registration packet. To make an appointment, call 401-315-1502.
Packets must be complete and include all supporting documents at the time of registration. Incomplete registration packets will not be accepted.
