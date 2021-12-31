WESTERLY — Westerly Public Schools kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year begins Monday, Jan. 10.
Children must be 5 years old prior to Sept. 1, 2022, to be eligible for kindergarten. Families with siblings currently attending a Westerly Public Schools elementary school are encouraged to register their child by Feb. 15.
Registration packets can be downloaded at westerly.k12.ri.us. To receive a registration packet in the mail, contact student registration at 401-315-1502. The completed packet and all supporting documents must be presented at the time of registration; incomplete packets will not be accepted.
Due to COVID-19, walk-in appointments are discouraged. Completed packets and all supporting documents may be scanned and emailed to MBarber@westerly.k12.ri.us. To schedule an appointment to drop off the packet, call 401-315-1502.
